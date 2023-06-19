Treasury on the backfoot following ANAO critique of shadow economy recommendation implementations

In a scathing audit report, the ANAO has found Treasury was ineffective in implementing the Black Economy Taskforce recommendations.

The shadow economy (what the black economy is now called) refers to under-the-table transactions outside of regulatory systems and avoiding things like paying taxes. The ATO estimated the value of the tax gap of the shadow economy was $12.4 billion in 2019-20.

The audit criticised Treasury for ineffectively implementing the recommendations from the taskforce’s 2016 report, although the department was judged “partly effective” in recommendations with shared responsibilities.

Additionally, the ANAO found Treasury did not establish a framework to assess the effectiveness of implementing the shadow economy report as well as not effectively coordinating the implementation of the report.

The Black Economy Taskforce finalised its report in 2016, with the government agreeing with 27 of its 80 recommendations in 2018. Treasury was then given $12.3 million over five years in the 2018-19 Budget to implement the whole-of-government approach.

The ANAO said the department’s information management did not support effective whole-of-government coordination.

“Treasury did not effectively coordinate the implementation of the government response to the Taskforce report,” the report stated.

“It failed to fully establish governance and coordination arrangements, did not adequately monitor and report on progress in implementing the report’s recommendations and has not established evaluation arrangements.”

Treasury said it was committed to addressing the ANAO’s findings. The department also said “substantial implementation work” had already been undertaken by the government.

Treasury macroeconomic group deputy secretary Luke Yeaman said the department had “significantly matured” its governance and information management systems and culture.

“Unfortunately, the shadow economy work program was not able to benefit from these changes, as they were introduced after that work was deprioritised,” Yeaman said.

“However, I am confident that the changes, and the continuous improvement in practices they have begun, will ensure that Treasury is well placed to improve its management of risks around coordination tasks in the future.”

Yeaman added that the work was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the shadow economy work program deprioritised.

Treasury’s executive board paused the work of the Black Economy Division in March 2020. Funding was retained and redistributed.

The ANAO noted “no detail” of an abridged work schedule and exit strategy mentioned in a paper presented to the board after making this decision.

“While acknowledging that the COVID-19 pandemic required a rapid response from Treasury, Treasury documentation does not provide an assessment of the potential impact of this decision on the implementation of the Taskforce report,” the ANAO said.

“This impacts Treasury’s ability to demonstrate ‘the proper use and management of public resources’ and requirements to document key decisions.”

The ANAO made four recommendations, with Treasury agreeing with three and agreeing with one in part.

One such recommendation was updating Treasury’s website, which had outdated information as of February this year. The website was updated on May 24, before the ANAO’s audit report publication.

Other agencies were covered in the audit. Home Affairs was allocated $153 million to establish the illicit tobacco taskforce and the ATO was allocated $313.2 million to strengthen strategies on deadline with the shadow force economy. Home Affairs and the ATO were assessed as “largely effective” in their recommendation implementations.

READ MORE:

How Westpac is alleged to have broken anti-money laundering laws 23 million times