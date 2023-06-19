Albanese told to restore outsourced Commonwealth Employment Service

The Community and Public Sector Union has upped its pressure on the Albanese government to widen its purge of outsourcers, calling for deals with not-for-profits and private providers for employment assistance services to be scrapped, and the once huge pre-digital Commonwealth Employment Service (CES) ditched by the Keating government to be resurrected.

In a full-court press to reshape the machinery of government, the CPSU is pushing for the once centralised job-matching agency to be recreated under its “Bring Back the CES” campaign, demanding that the mutual obligation regime be scrapped, a move that would cease work for the dole and mandatory job-seeking activity obligations.

The resurrection of the CES would potentially deliver thousands of new public sector jobs, and potentially CPSU memberships, and directly deal the government back into case management that was gleefully outsourced during the Howard era after a tranche of major reforms during the Keating years.

It could also majorly deal the union back into the Labor Party’s numbers game and scoop up knowledge-economy workers, as rusted-on union membership in industrial sectors like energy and mining wane.

But just how much work the CES would have to do at the moment is debatable, with unemployment still at historically low rates, bumping along at 3.5% which is pretty well at full employment because of a chronic shortfall in labour supply.

That may well change if there is a recession (not something the CSU is calling for) that could buoy the chances of a re-animated CES, with the union calling for an increase in entry-level public service jobs.

“Since 1998, successive governments have thrown huge amounts of public money at employment service providers, and what do they have to show for it? A toxic relationship with job seekers, wasted taxpayer money, limited support for local businesses wanting to hire new staff, and huge profits for a handful of private providers who are failing to deliver,” CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said.

“The CPSU believes that time is up for the current privatised, punitive, and primarily for-profit employment services system. Insourcing employment services through the creation of a modern, fit-for-purpose CES would be a beneficial move for the government, for job seekers, for employers, and for the public.”

It might, but the old CES — which was not exactly popular with jobseekers or employers due to its activity testing functions either — had plenty of issues the Keating government tried to deal with before case management functions were sent to the market.

The joke used to be that if you wanted to know which jobs were already filled or would not call you for an interview within a month, you went to the CES. And if you stayed on the dole long enough, you’d eventually get a job at the CES.

Employers also routinely shunned the CES because they were often flooded with applications from people with little or no hope of securing a role, or jobseekers needing to show how many jobs they’d applied for to keep their benefits.

One of the reasons the Keating government persistently shook-up employment assistance services in the 1990s was that Australia’s unemployment benefits system was comparatively generous compared to real wages at the time, especially with various concessions.

At the same time, unemployment was rising because of the “recession we had to have” — as Keating described it in 1990 — that was precipitated by the 1987 market crash.

In its submission to the Inquiry into Workforce Australia Employment Services, the CPSU argues that the welfare and job assistance system has become punitive rather than assistive, requiring a fundamental policy reset.

“This mismatch between the basic tenets of the welfare system and the realities of the modern labour market was on full display during the robodebt debacle — where the Coalition government set out to catch, in their awful terminology, ‘dole bludgers’, but actually ended up ensnaring hundreds of thousands of people who were trying hard to get, or keep, paid work while moving in and out of casual work, or juggling multiple insecure jobs with irregular hours, and all while trying to navigate mutual obligation provisions and the complex system of income reportage,” the CPSU submission said.

“Our current system also places a large, stressful and at times demeaning administrative burden on job seekers. That burden is particularly unfair in a labour market where so many workers have to spend a lot of time and emotional energy chasing and juggling short-term casual work.”

The CPSU has also taken issue with the APS for being largely inaccessible to those looking for employment from the dole because of its hiring requirements.

“The Commonwealth, as a major employer, also has some responsibility for the lack of entry-level positions. There are very few entry-level positions available across the APS and this is reflected in APS employee census data, with just 25.4% of APS employees under the age of 34,” the CPSU said.

“Graduates make up just 1.1% of APS employees and trainees only 0.6%, but these roles are highly desirable with more than 5,000 applications received for the 2022 APS graduate intake.

“An immediate step the Commonwealth should take is to significantly increase the APS graduate program and provide an additional 1,500 positions in alternative entry-level pathways, ensuring that these new roles exist across Australia in smaller states, regional centres and outer suburban locations.”

That’s assuming grads will take those roles. With agencies in the Australian Intelligence Community now offering scholarships to secure a pipeline of talent, social policy agencies may have to try that little bit harder, lest they have to bring in hired help.

READ MORE:

This is what happens when you free unemployed Australians from ‘mutual obligations’ and boost their benefits