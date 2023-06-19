WA raises $1.9 billion for decarbonisation through ‘green bonds’

Western Australia’s government has raised $1.9 billion through its launch of a ‘green bond’ intended to support state environmental initiatives.

The Western Australian Treasury Corporation is responsible for the issue, and the offer of ‘green bonds’ was oversubscribed with more than 60 investors bidding more than $6 billion for the bonds.

These green bonds mature in 2033 and are known as ‘use of proceeds’ bonds. This means that the funds raised are to be used in efforts to decarbonise the state’s electricity grid.

The government says the various elements involved in the decarbonisation of the grid will be batteries, wind farms, electric vehicle infrastructure, rebates, and stand-alone power systems.

Treasurer Rita Saffioti said the green bonds were a part of the strategy of delivering environmental, social and governance outcomes for the state.

“The successful issue of the state’s inaugural green bond is a key milestone in the evolution of our borrowing program,” Saffioti said.

“It reflects the state government’s significant investments in initiatives that deliver positive environmental, social and governance outcomes.

“The green bond issue was heavily oversubscribed, highlighting the confidence investors have in our commitment to deliver projects with positive environmental outcomes and our strong financial performance.

“Investors are increasingly interested in ESG performance, and I commend the Western Australian Treasury Corporation for the extensive work to issue the green bond and build the state’s ESG credentials with investors over the past two years.”

Former premier Mark McGowan told a legislative assembly estimates committee last month that it was intended that the bonds included a bundle of measures.

“We will include transport infrastructure within it, particularly rail, to reduce emissions and improve amenity,” McGowan said.”

We will also be reducing emissions from the electricity network, particularly through the big battery and the wind farms, and enhancing climate resilience through the new desalination plant.

“Those are the three main ones that we have included within the pool of projects under the green bond.”