Master collaborator’s talent pushing bigger boundaries for vision of greater Sydney

When Geoff Roberts joined the leadership of the newly minted Greater Cities Commission (GCC) in 2015, he would go on to serve as NSW Treasury’s head of global relationships, help execute a major strategic planning deal with the state and sit on the board of the Western City & Aerotropolis Authority.

The wheel then turned full circle when Roberts took the reins as chief commissioner of the agency with a new fire in the belly for the future of NSW in 2019.

A UNSW Sydney adjunct professor of city futures since 2014, and former chief investment officer at Investment NSW (2021-2022), Roberts has seen the inner machinations and blend of competing influences for ambitious city planning up close. He understands that clear-eyed vision and public administration is an inherently political game.