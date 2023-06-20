Four-day work week officially hits APS bargaining table

A four-day work week that chalks up 37.5 hours between 7am and 7pm for public servants is the latest proposal being thrashed out in bargaining negotiations between public service chiefs and unions, as the two sides attempt to strike a deal on better flexibility on conditions.

Details of negotiations contained in the Australian Public Service Commission’s (APSC) latest Bargaining Update reveal the Community and Public Sector Union wants the option of a four-day week baked into the next workplace instrument, a move that could make public sector jobs more appealing to people with caring duties.

The official line is that the APSC’s chief negotiator, Peter Riordan, “will consider these matters further as the bargaining process continues”, indicating the proposal is definitely in the mix, presumably dependent on what the limits of times of work can be agreed, hence the 12-hour 7am to 7pm window.

A four-day week would mean public servants work 9.375 hours per day rather than the current 7.5 hours to make up the extra time.

The proposal is likely to be highly appealing to Executive Level 1 and Executive Level 2 staff in the so-called ‘burn zone’ renowned for punishing hours and workloads without explicit penalties. Time-off in lieu has also been a flashpoint in negotiations, with the CPSU also pushing hard for a better deal and management from public service chiefs.

Notably, present flextime arrangements — shifting hours around for earlier or later starts or finishes — are not yet on the table, presumably because they may be affected by other negotiations, but unions want them formally roped in.

“Mr Riordan did not propose a common position on flextime arrangements for APS staff, suggesting agencies should maintain their existing entitlements. Employee representatives did not agree and will provide a proposed clause on the matter for consideration,” the bargaining update said.

Riordan is also pushing for agencies to be able to build customised flexibility packages for employees, proposing a clause that allows for an “Individual Flexibility Arrangement” (IFA).

The APSC said that “IFAs allow an agency and employee to vary certain terms of the enterprise agreement by mutual agreement” and that the “item will be revisited at a later bargaining meeting.”

While outwardly appealing because of their ability to be moulded to specific circumstances, unions have traditionally been wary if not hostile to the insertion of individuality clauses because they previously underpinned the Coalition’s ‘Work Choices’ push that swapped awards for individual employment contracts.

Individuality measures have also been traditionally used by employers to try and deal unions out of the collective bargaining process by striking specific deals with workers.

Less contentious is how higher duties allowances are paid, with a maximum 10-day qualification period being bowled up, meaning delegations lasting more than two weeks would automatically qualify for higher pay, with agencies now offering shorter periods allowed to keep those in place.

The APSC said that proposal was still “open to consideration”.

The APS’ famed superannuation contributions have now also entered the mix, with a continuation of the current 15.4% rate proposed, with the APSC saying Riordan “will further consider employee representative claims on the matter.”

On the most contentious issue of performance management, both sides seem to have agreed to kick that can well and truly down the road to the individual agency level.

“Representatives proposed setting guiding principles for agency-level discussions. Mr Riordan is considering this,” the APSC said.

There was no agreement on professional qualifications, with unions opposing negotiations on these being downshifted to workplace-specific talks.

“Representatives were not supportive of this matter moving to agency-level bargaining. Mr Riordan is considering high-level guidance for agencies on this matter,” the APSC said.

