Sensible measures to limit extremism’s tentacles in Australia

The federal government has proposed a series of counter-terrorism measures to tackle various tactics used by extremist groups to promote hateful ideologies and recruit vulnerable individuals to their cause.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus has tabled legislation that bans the public display and trade of Nazi and Islamic State symbols, criminalises the use of a carriage service to transmit violent extremist material, expands an offence related to advocating terrorism and ensures terrorist groups proscribed under law can be listed indefinitely.

It is a sound suite of measures that attempts to tackle some of the challenges that surface during a period when violent extremists are more emboldened and prepared to hawk their pernicious ideologies in public.