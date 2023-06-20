Australia set to finalise extradition treaty with Czech Republic

An extradition treaty with the Czech Republic is essential to help Australia address international crime and should proceed, according to a report from the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties.

The committee report notes Australia already has extradition treaties with 39 countries and other multilateral agreements.

Finalising an extradition agreement with the central European country would add to those existing agreements.

“Australia and the Czech Republic established diplomatic ties in 1993 and cooperate on a range of international issues bilaterally and multilaterally,” the report said.

“This treaty will further develop this existing cooperation. The committee notes that the treaty will provide clarity and certainty in relation to extradition between the two countries, which will contribute to holding those who have committed crimes accountable.”

Several issues related to a possible treaty were teased out by the committee during meetings with stakeholders.

“At the public hearing, the committee explored key issues relating to the extradition treaty, including the grounds for extradition refusal, the low number and cost of extraditions and death penalty provisions,” the report said.

“The committee considered that these issues have been addressed adequately by the inquiry.”

First assistant secretary Tara Inverarity from the Attorney-General’s Department told the public hearing considering the extradition treaty that an agreement has been under consideration for some time.

“We’ve been back through the files, and we think this treaty has been under negotiation since the 1990s, with various periods of dormancy within that,” Inverarity said.

“There’s been a really longstanding negotiation process, which probably shows how many governments look at the prioritisation of treaties.

“Probably the key point to make is that it is the government’s prioritisation of treaties that we support. We brief every incoming government, and then periodically, about what the treaty priorities in the international crime cooperation space are.

“Often, they might be longstanding negotiations, such as this one, which it would be good to conclude.”

The Czech Republic, which has 10.7 million people, became an independent state following the peaceful split of Czechoslovakia 30 years ago.

