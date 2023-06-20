Definition of a political ‘gift’ could be changed

An interim report into the 2022 federal election, with 15 recommendations to boost confidence in electoral and political processes via greater transparency over election donations and addressing the “potentially corrupting influence of big money”, has been welcomed by the federal government.

The Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters (JSCEM) published its interim report on Tuesday. In it, the committee suggested clarifying the definition of a ‘gift’ in the Electoral Act 1918 so that community expectations regarding the transparency of political donations are met.

“Evidence to the inquiry confirmed that Australia’s electoral system is strong, but it is clear that around the world democracies are being challenged and there is declining public trust in electoral systems,” the report said.

“It is important we make sure our laws are fit for purpose in this evolving environment.”

Proposals to change the definition of ‘gift’ are designed to capture so-called ‘dark money’ that can tend to be hidden under current disclosure rules, and expand the meaning to include all monetary and in-kind payments such as fundraising dinners, cash for access ‘business forums’, and membership fees.

The committee further recommended that the donation disclosure threshold be lowered to $1,000, along with a requirement that donations to political parties and candidates be disclosed in real-time.

The inquiry members also want to see laws subject federal elections to caps for donations, expenditure, and extend this requirement to apply to third parties and associated entities.

According to the Grattan Institute, of the Coalition’s $63 million private income in 2020-21 a 9% portion was from disclosed donations and another 62% was from undisclosed sources.

In the case of the Labor party’s $47 million in 2020-21, a total of 14% was from donations and another 43% was undisclosed.

In order to set up this new regime, the inquiry said the federal government will need to kick in funding to cover the administrative fees, and boost resourcing of the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) to enforce the reforms.

Last September, AEC boss Tom Rogers told the inquiry he did not want to see the commission regulate truth in political advertising because it would impact the neutrality of his organisation.

“I think there is a role for some form of truth in advertising — and I wish every success to whoever is doing that — but I’d prefer not the AEC to be the organisation involved in that process,” Rogers said.

Contrary to Rogers’ position, the JSCEM interim report says that similar to a model adopted in South Australia, a new division should be created within the AEC to “administer truth in political advertising legislation while also preserving the Commission’s independence as the electoral administrator”.

“The committee recommends that the Australian government strengthen the opportunities for electoral enfranchisement and participation to allow the AEC to support increased enrolment and participation, particularly of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, including in remote communities,” the report said.

“The committee [further] recommends the government resource the AEC to work directly with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community organisations to increase Indigenous enrolment and participation, particularly in remote communities.”

In a statement, special minister of state Don Farrell said the report backed the federal government’s focus on reform.

“I look forward to engaging with colleagues across the parliament on these vital reforms, as we await the committee’s final report later in the year,” Farrell said.

“Labor has clear commitments to improved transparency and accountability across our electoral system. This includes real-time reporting of political donations, and reducing the disclosure threshold,” he said.

The inquiry terms of reference invited the committee to examine changes to political donation laws; how elections are funded including electoral expenditure caps; how robust the regime for ‘truth in political advertising’ was; the viability of a single national electoral roll; encouraging voter participation; and the effectiveness of ‘proportional representation’.

The JSCEM also considered how to encourage voting access and engagement with First Nations Australians, people with a disability, people living abroad, permanent residents and new citizens, and New Zealanders living in Australia.

In the report foreword, committee chair and Victorian MP Kate Thwaties said more than 1,409 submissions and testimony from nine public hearings were considered in the compilation of the document.

“We see the potential for a drift from democracy when people feel like their political system isn’t working for them and believe that their system has been captured by vested interests. It’s a trend that we must work hard to avoid in Australia,” Thwaites said.

