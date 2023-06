A people-centred APS has challenges that can be met

Priority 2 of the APS Reform agenda is to build “an APS that puts people and business at the centre of policy and services”.

It goes on to explain that this means the APS working “in genuine partnership with the community to solve problems and co-design the best solutions to improve the lives of the Australian community”.

Of course, this is not a new idea. Concepts such as ‘user-centric design’ and ‘human-centred governance’ have been around for a while. They have been a key part of the APS Digital Government Strategy, which forecasts that “by 2025, all new Australian Government Services will be created with a user-driven, citizen-centric approach that is based around life journeys”.