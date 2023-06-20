PwC’s reputational fallout hurts with new polling about government contracts

Four in five Australians say PwC does not deserve to win new government work, according to a new survey.

The Australia Institute surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,002 people between June 6 and June 9, 2023.

It found 79% of people wanted the disgraced consultancy firm banned from receiving any new government work following the reputational battering PwC has suffered in recent months. Almost half of the survey respondents said the firm should be permanently banned — and the view was the single most popular response across party lines (One Nation, 59%; the Greens, 55%; Independent/Other, 55%; the Coalition, 43%; and Labor, 39%).

Recent senate estimates hearings further probed how it was that PwC was able to use confidential Treasury and ATO information to advise 14 clients on how to dodge tax obligations — specifically the multinational anti-avoidance law (MAAL) introduced in 2016 — to the firm’s financial gain to the tune of $2.5 million. PwC denies its clients were involved in any wrongdoing or able to pay less tax as a result of the information breach.

The story only broke when the AFR reported on a statement released by the Tax Practitioners Board about why it had decided to penalise ex-PwC partner Peter Collins by putting a ban on him from practising as a tax agent for two years. The reasons given for this decision were included in the published statement.

Among the casualties of the breach have included Collins, four named former partners who received emails containing the leaked information (there are 63 more former and current staff who have not been publicly identified), two executive board members who have stood down, and former PwC CEO Tom Seymour who exited the firm in May.

Kristin Stubbins, the acting chief executive of the embattled advisory firm, said the wider group of people who had received the confidential information via email were not necessarily implicated in the leak.

“It does not follow that these people were responsible for or knowingly involved in a confidentiality breach. For that reason, it would be unfair for those names to be released, and as a result, we’ve asked the Senate not to publicly disclose the names in this group,” Stubbins said.

In an open letter after the wrongdoing was exposed, Stubbins accepted the firm had failed in three ways. She acknowledged a “clear lack of respect for confidentiality” had breached trust, conceded adequate processes and governance were lacking, and said the culture of the tax business at the time permitted inappropriate behaviour that did not always hold leaders to account.

“Over a period, this aggressive behaviour and drive for growth permeated certain parts of our leadership and allowed for profit to be placed over purpose,” Stubbins said.

“Our governance process failed to identify and keep this in check.”

“We have and will continue to take appropriate action against anyone who is found to have breached confidentiality or failed in their leadership duties.”

The AFP is currently considering whether charges should be laid for the disclosure of confidential government information.

Meanwhile, PWC has asked Dr Ziggy Switkowski to lead an independent review of the firm’s governance, accountability and culture, in addition to appointing new chief risk and ethics leader Tony O’Malley.

Australia Institute Democracy & Accountability program director Bill Browne said the public support for PwC to face serious consequences for its gross breach of integrity and trust was overwhelming.

“The consequences for PwC’s abuse of public trust cannot be limited to when the political and media heat is on, but must be long-lasting to show that this behaviour will not be tolerated,” Browne said.

“The consulting firm has shown it cannot be trusted to continue receiving government work that can and should be performed by public servants.”

Previous think tank polling also showed 79% of Australians agreed public servants should have the skills and capacity to do work that the government outsourced to consultant firms.

Another 72% of people surveyed thought the price tag for government use of consultants was too expensive, with 64% agreeing that taxpayer money should be invested in hiring and training more public servants.