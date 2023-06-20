Australian and UK social impact research centres launch partnership

An Australian and a UK social impact research centre have launched a five-year partnership to collaborate on research and education in the space.

UNSW’s Centre for Social Impact (CSI UNSW) and the Centre for Social Innovation at the University of Cambridge have partnered to speed up the innovation process.

CSI UNSW director Danielle Logue told The Mandarin the partnership was between two research centres, both based in business schools, who are aligned on pursuing social innovation and impact.

“Both of our missions have been about often focused on a national level,” Logue said.

“We want to really lift our understanding, share the work that we’re doing cross-nationally and hopefully catalyse a broader movement and connection between different centres.”

Logue added the partnership was a way to “speed up” the exchange of ideas between Australia and the UK.

“We know that many of the social innovations and policy innovations that we’re seeing in this space in Australia are often drawing on UK expertise,” Logue said.

“We hope that this partnership is a way to speed up the diffusion of that expertise and the diffusion of ideas really about what’s working, where when we talk about these big ideas.”

Logue’s Cambridge counterpart Professor Paul Tracey said the Cambridge Centre for Social Innovation was delighted about the partnership.

“We know there is much we can learn from one another on how universities can support individuals and organisations seeking to make positive social change and we look forward to working with colleagues from CSI UNSW on this important initiative,” the co-director said.

The partnership is still new, with the collaboration to start in the next couple of months.

“We want to share best practice. We want to speed up that diffusion of knowledge. We don’t want to just wait for a white paper to be published years later,” Logue said.

“If we can talk to people that are involved on the ground now, share some of the research and early findings, that’s going to be better for everyone.”

