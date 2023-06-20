Three NDIS reforms to better support those in need, especially children with autism

Addressing long-term cost blowouts in the National Disability Insurance Scheme means more than cracking down on rorts and inefficiencies.

It means addressing the dissonance between the scheme’s legislated objective to use insurance principles with early intervention and its ongoing devolution into an uncapped social welfare program.

The desirability of an NDIS draws strong consensus across government, the community of people with disability and their support networks.

Equally strong is consensus around the need to reform the NDIS to address the rising demand for services and associated costs.

The NDIA is under considerable pressure. Removing rorts and inefficiencies will provide short-term relief.

However, the systemic dissonance between intention and application also needs to be resolved. Unchecked, it will lead to ongoing and unsustainable growth in NDIS costs.

Nowhere is dissonance more obvious than in the cohort of children entering the NDIS, particularly those with autism and related developmental concerns.

Both the co-chair of the current NDIS review, Dr Bruce Bonyhady, and contributor Dr Tanveer Ahmed have highlighted this. Both have stressed that alternative support structures for children are required to ensure the NDIS blowout does not worsen.

One in 10 Australian boys and 1 in 20 Australian girls aged between five and seven are in the NDIS, and the number is climbing rapidly. Three out of four children in the scheme either have a primary diagnosis of autism or access support for developmental delay.

Several interrelated factors are driving the rapid growth of this cohort.

The key to improving outcomes for children with autism and developmental delay is quality early intervention in everyday settings. The scheme struggles to deliver in this regard, specifically because it is using a ‘medical’ model of disability – despite being legislated with a ‘social’ model of disability. The formal diagnoses required to access support have bottle-necked access to relevant medical professionals, creating considerable diagnostic waitlists and inhibiting timely access to early interventions. As it stands, a diagnosis of Level 2 Autism entitles a participant to, on average and for life, tens of thousands of dollars in support each year. A Level 1 diagnosis provides no access to the NDIS. As Ahmed points out, this puts tremendous pressure on medical professionals to diagnose in the immediate best interests of their patients without considering their long-term needs nor the long-term financial implications of the accumulation of these diagnoses on the sustainability of the NDIS. A lifetime entitlement to individualised funding has promoted a medical model of treatment. Many children are removed from otherwise relatively normal lives and placed into clinical settings to receive repeated specialist interventions. Service providers have no incentive nor obligation to build a participant’s inherent capability or improve their wellbeing and independence.

The combination of the three responses highlighted below will harmonise the NDIS in practice with its founding intention to better serve the interests and long-term needs of children living with autism and developmental delay.

First, dispense with the medical model of disability. Where autism is concerned, remove the need for medical diagnoses and focus on early intervention in response to assessments of function. The benefits of early intervention in everyday settings by a team built around child and family are undeniable.

Second, re-direct NDIS funding for individualised support towards pathways within existing systems. That is, provide disability training for professions that interact with children and their families during early development: midwives, GPs, early childhood educators, teachers, health clinicians and community workers.

Building awareness of neurodiversity in the community together with mandated ratios for trained staff improves access to effective and outcomes-focused support in everyday settings.

Third, transform the market for service providers into one that assesses function, measures outcomes and acts as a conduit between families and community-based support.

Shift the focus from ensuring lifetime access to the long-term wellbeing of children and their capacity to independently engage with society.

These responses create no losers. More children will access timely intervention; NDIS participants will benefit from quality support embedded in their everyday lives and focused on achieving outcomes; and taxpayers will see value for money through sustainable government spending.

Much of what Australia has done for disability services, in particular by giving individuals control and choice through the NDIS, is world-leading. The policy window created by the NDIS review and proposals for a national autism strategy is an opportunity to lock in that leadership and effect lasting change for future generations.

This article represents the views of the authors and does not necessarily reflect the views or the position of the National Disability Insurance Agency or the Sir Roland Wilson Foundation.

