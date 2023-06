Why the Maternity Leave Act review recommendations are desperately needed

The APSC’s review of the Maternity Leave (Commonwealth Employees) Act 1973 promises to deliver the biggest legislative changes in this area for four decades.

The review makes 26 recommendations, including the following changes to leave entitlements:

Eighteen weeks of paid leave available to both parents independently, with 24 months of parental leave available in total (the remainder is unpaid);

Flexible use of parental leave, broken up into single days or part-time work as desired as well as taken at half-pay for twice as long;

Provision of pregnancy leave for the six weeks leading up to the estimated birth date;

Inclusion of adoption under parental leave;

Extension of stillbirth entitlements to the other partner; and

Provision of both paid pregnancy loss leave and paid premature birth leave.

Other key recommendations are for superannuation to be paid during all forms of parental leave; leave to be accrued during unpaid parental leave; paid lactation breaks to be provided by agencies (including the provision of appropriate facilities); and the act to be drafted in plain, inclusive and gender-neutral language.