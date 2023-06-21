NSW targets modern slavery in government procurement

The first strategic plan from the NSW anti-slavery commissioner targets modern slavery in government procurement practices as one of five priorities.

The plan states some products bought with public funds “appear to be made through modern slavery”.

Speaking to The Mandarin, NSW anti-slavery commissioner Dr James Cockayne said there were a number of products of concern.

“There’s strong evidence on the public record of the use of modern slavery in the production and distribution of those products, ranging from cotton to tomatoes, to solar panels to certain electronics, also certain services: cleaning services, security services in certain areas,” Cockayne said.

“The suggestion here is not that all such products are made with modern slavery, but that there is good and robust evidence on the public record of presence and modern slavery in certain supply chains in most sectors.”

One of the plan’s priorities is to foster responsible business practices. Under this priority, the plan states that the commissioner will support NSW public buyers in identifying and addressing modern slavery risks in their procurement. Monitoring the effectiveness of stakeholders’ efforts is included.

As part of this, the commissioner will consult with the NSW procurement board and auditor-general on monitoring the effectiveness of due diligence procedures.

The commissioner said he had received some evidence on modern slavery within government supply chains when asked.

“I have statutory powers under the Modern Slavery Act to gather information, to refer that information as appropriate to, to invest investigative bodies, and authorities. I don’t have formal policing or investigative powers myself. I do have the ability to report to parliament,” Cockayne said.

“I also have responsibilities in the oversight of reporting by these public procurement entities that have these reasonable steps obligations and so we are using this information in the exercise of those powers.”

The plan stated NSW has an opportunity to lead in addressing modern slavery risks through public procurement.

Cockayne said he’s been working with more than 30 organisations on guidance on what reasonable steps suppliers can take to manage the risk, with the guidance to be available in the next couple of months.

“With the guidance, we’ll set out the reasonable steps that different public buyers are expected to take in order to meet their statutory obligations, which have been in place since the first of July 2022,” the commissioner said.

“Those organisations are now approaching their first reporting period, where they have to report on the reasonable steps that they’re taking.”

The other four priorities in the plan were to build prevention capacity, enable remedy, change the narrative and develop a community of purpose.

