Where Minns and Mookhey are really hunting for money

It’s a time-honoured tradition in Australian politics that incoming winners seek to dismantle and degrade the accomplishments of their predecessors to put distance between regimes, assert their authority and define their agenda and legacy.

Kevin Rudd skewered John Howard’s Work Choices, backed by some of the best and genuinely resonant (union-generated) attack ads seen in politics in decades.

Tony Abbott stoked and capitalised on anxiety over energy prices and supply by weaponising fears about new taxes. Labor repaid in kind with ‘MediScare’ and general defiance to mandated electronic health and medical records for fear of administrative job losses.