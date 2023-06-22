When grassroots gets geospatial: A public servant’s perspective on co-design, planning and innovation

Celebrated for driving reform across state and local government levels, Melissa Harris PSM has spent her career focused on creating better communities.

The career mandarin was honoured last week on the King’s birthday for her outstanding public service to state and local government and for transformation in the areas of geospatial, planning and land administration in Victoria.

For more than 30 years Harris has worked in various roles for local and state government, and in 2021 she stepped up to lead the peak intergovernmental organisation for the collection and management of spatial information as chair of Australia and New Zealand Land Information Council (ANZLIC).

She is the first woman to hold the position and is cited as a role model to other women aspiring to work in the spatial and surveying professions.

Speaking to The Mandarin about her public service career, Harris said that whether it was her strategy work, technology and digital transformation, or jobs in the planning and land use portfolio, a thriving grassroots community was always her main concern.

“My first job was at the city of Port Melbourne, right back in the pre-amalgamation days in Victoria, where local government was very different to what it is now,” Harris said.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and I feel that one of the things, which I’m really most proud of, and I think helps me add value in my role is that I’ve really come up from the grassroots right from the early beginnings,” she said.

Harris’s PSM citation said she was a dedicated public servant, and instrumental in driving a range of reforms at state and local government level. It highlighted her role in developing the SPEAR (Surveying and Planning through Electronic Applications and Referrals) system, as an example. SPEAR has helped to take the paper-based processes of the Victorian land registry to a fully digital system.

“Ms Harris has also successfully led key statewide initiatives in geospatial and cadastral modernisation,” the citation read.

Harris enjoyed two significant stints working for the state government between 2002-2009, which involved her work with SPEAR, and then from 2018-2020 with the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.

In 2019, Harris was also recognised as one of Victoria’s top 50 public sector women.

She is currently serving as the CEO of Land Use Victoria, where she has led the organisation for more than five years now.

“We provide a whole range of essential, whole of Victoria, land services, including the process that supports all of the transacting in land in the state,” Harris said.

“That’s a huge activity in every Australian jurisdiction but especially in Victoria — it’s about a million transactions a year, supporting about $160 billion worth of property, and that generates very significant value for the economy and for government.

“As the registrar of title, I have statutory responsibilities in that regard. We are also a one-stop shop for all the central government land services. We have the valuer general Victoria, which is the team that values every property and freehold property in Victoria every year, all 3.3 million of them, and they also provide valuations to support the buying and selling of government land,” she said.

One of the cutting-edge aspects of Harris’ job management and publication of Victoria’s land and property information, referred to as the ‘state foundation dataset’. Harris said the flagship tool was made possible by advances in geospatial capability and technology, and had transformed the way this information could be shared, opening up an “incredible opportunity” for innovation in government.

“The digital twin is one example of how you can use geospatial platforms to support a huge array of government decision-making, and helping them be more data-driven in the way they approach tmanagement of the physical environment in Victoria,” Harris said of the $35.2 million platform, which allows planners, builders and engineers to create digital representations of the physical environment in real-time.

“If you think about the tools the government had at its disposal to conduct its business up until fairly recently, when you think about it, it was very manual, paper-based and analog.

“We’re moving into this data-driven world where we can put huge amounts of really important information and digital tools in the hands of key decision-makers that helps to take all the guesswork out of policy and decisions about the future environment.

“It’s coming at a really critical time when you consider that we’re trying to deliver sustainable, liveable communities in the face of climate change and population growth,” she said.

A town planner by training, Harris’ local government experience has spanned councils in inner and middle Melbourne, as well as rural Victoria.

While leading the planning and regulatory services team at Baw Baw Council from 2009-2014, she oversaw the implementation of a new strategic planning framework.

Harris’ PSM citation said this shaped the development of one of Victoria’s fastest-growing municipalities and helped to attract more than $80 million in public and private investment into the Baw Baw community.

Commenting on the evolving relationship between the local and state jurisdictions regarding land and planning policy, Harris said she had observed a move towards partnership, collaboration and co-design.

“When you think about it, state government has really significant powers and influence to create change. But doing that well depends on successful execution and getting the design settings right,” Harris said.

“Drawing on the skills and expertise of a broad set of stakeholders, using the combined with some of the stakeholders to design effective change is really, really important. And it’s really important with reform projects and technology transformation projects.

“You can do almost anything with technology, but effective transformation involves people and successful change management,” she said.