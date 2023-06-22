Former police chiefs’ texts reveal new PwC tax mystery

PwC continues to be the centre of outrage in federal parliament as the senate drilled further into the circumstances surrounding the breach of confidentiality agreements that saw the firm and former partner Peter Collins disciplined by the Tax Practitioners Board.

A report from the Finance and Public Administration Committee sinks the boot into the local division of the global behemoth. The committee branded the firm’s behaviour in using confidential information for commercial purposes as a “calculated breach of trust”.

There was also a tabling of documents from an order to produce that revealed former NSW police commissioner Mick Fuller — now a PwC partner — texted AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw when the AFP received the referral from federal Treasury to investigate the breach of non-disclosure agreements.

Fuller noted the Treasury referral in a text message to Kershaw.

“Just saw news re referral,” Fuller wrote. “Will give you some space so not too [sic] complicate your life.”

Kershaw responded with “Ok thx mate”.

Greens senator David Shoebridge said that the text message, which was part of a trove of partially redacted documents handed over to the senate, was one of a series of things that demonstrated the kinds of conflicts of interest that arise from the PwC tax leaks saga.

“One of the things that I was concerned about in budget estimates was what, if any, other communication had happened between Kershaw and Fuller, the current and former police commissioners,” Shoebridge said.

“Now, of course, one of them is a PwC partner. One of the reasons we wanted to know the full breadth of the communication was to establish the extent of the conflict of interest, the extent of the friendship and the extent of the communications that they were having while they were crafting the contract and notionally managing the contract together.”

Shoebridge expressed concern at the government’s use of public interest immunity. The government stated the request was too broad and would unreasonably infringe on individuals’ privacy.

“What did we get from the government? We got a public interest immunity claim. They won’t produce the full extent of the communications between Kershaw and Fuller. They refuse to produce them,” Shoebridge said.

AFP representatives will be called back for a spillover hearing of senate estimates on July 5 to explain themselves.

The tabling of AFP documents that sparked the Shoebridge reaction followed the release of the report into PwC and speeches from senators Richard Colbeck from the Coalition, the ALP’s Deborah O’Neill and the Greens’ Barbara Pocock attacking the firm for its conduct.

Committee inquiry chair Colbeck said the breach of trust was egregious and that the firm was using various ways to try to hide from it.

“In the evidence that’s been provided to us through a number of committees, PwC resisted attempts to find out what was going on,” Colbeck said. “They used legal mechanisms to try and prevent, first, the ATO, and others, from investigating what was going on.

“All the while, Mr Collins continued to sign further confidentiality arrangements.

“It beggars belief that this is what was happening. It also impacts on so many others that work within that organisation.”

O’Neill said she found it offensive that the firm has failed to release the names of all of those involved in the tax leak saga.

“I want to say, right at the start, that it is an offence to me as a senator — and I find it offensive to the senate, to my colleagues and to the Australian people we represent here — that PwC attempted a swiftie a couple of weeks ago, on a Monday morning, with a headline that indicated they had released the names,” O’Neill said.

“Let’s be very clear: they didn’t release the names. They sent a list of names to us which was different from another set of lists that was going around, and then they asked us to keep it secret. They got a headline.”

Pocock said the firm was made up of “voracious, greedy, lying scoundrels” that thought they would get away with using confidential information if it wasn’t for the media and the senate following the saga.

“PwC [was] consulted by a government, which wanted to reform tax law to collect more revenue from multinationals evading tax. The government thought that if you want to catch a fox, ask a fox — an experienced fox who knows how tax minimisation works,” Pocock said.

“Treasury required that fox to sign confidentiality agreements, with potential criminal sanctions if betrayed. Well, the fox has shown itself to be without scruple.”

Pocock said partners and staff from consulting firms, including PwC, have been in contact to encourage further digging.

“As a current PwC partner wrote to me anonymously, ‘It is almost impossible to act against the leadership of the firm,’ given the partnership model,” Pocock said.

“Others have contacted me on burner phones — I kid you not — or from fake email addresses, because their Big Four employer has access to all of their communications and monitors them, and they are fearful.

“Several have told me that the PwC case is the tip of the iceberg — that conflicts of interest, poor value for money and aggressive pursuit of profit where ethics fall at the first hurdle are common practice.”

The committee published two recommendations.

The first nudged PwC to cooperate fully and openly with all investigations into the tax leak saga.

The second tells the firm to publish a list of all personnel involved in the confidentiality breach.

