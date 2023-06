Secretary sees sense in ‘fundamental’ shift for APS hierarchy – carry on smashing

The boss of the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR), who cheerfully donned a tie to Budget estimates last month, has told a senate committee what she really thinks about the hierarchy classification review.

Liberal senator Jane Hume had put a question on notice to DEWR secretary Natalie James, asking her to clarify a new year’s note published in The Mandarin about her desire to “smash the hierarchy”.

James had shared one of the biggest challenges facing her department in 2023 was building a culture of openness and trust at #TeamDEWR.