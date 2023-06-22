The 20th-century playbook not working: The need for a wellbeing economy

Australia needs a ‘wellbeing economy’ because traditional 20th-century approaches are not working, according to an expert in the field.

Political economist Katherine Trebeck told The Mandarin while lessons can be learned from capitalism and socialism, issues of inequality and climate change require new thinking.

“[The wellbeing economy is] more around recognising what feminist economists and ecological economists have been saying for decades, and what First Nations communities have been living for millennia — that the economy is nested within society, and the two are nested within our planetary home,” Trebeck said.

The political economist added taking that concept seriously would require a profound rethink of the role and function of the economy.

Trebeck will speak at the Social Impact Summit in a keynote titled “Australia’s wellbeing economy: our opportunity to redesign a more humane economy”.

Australia has much catching up to do, although Australian jurisdictions have not been completely absent.

ACT has its wellbeing framework, and the Victorian Treasury’s Early Intervention Investment Framework is cutting edge globally, Trebeck said.

At the federal level, Treasury recently finished up its second round of consultation on “Measuring what matters”.

Trebeck believes Treasury must take its time with the consultation.

“What’s really important is that they have a big consultation with Australians across the country — particularly people who feel that their voices are often not heard in debates — to really understand what sort of country we want to be in the coming years and decades,” the political economist said.

“Then you get your measures to assess that, and then you look at the state of play, and then you just design the policy accordingly.

“There’s a really important sequence here.”

Part of the point of having a wellbeing economy is to take a long-term look at policy issues.

“Often how policy’s done, you see government Budgets as standalone annual events, when they should be part of a much wider program of how do we utilise government policy and government spending to shape the economy in a way that it serves a sort of country we want to be,” Trebeck said.

Long-term insights briefings are something the federal government is seeking to introduce with its amendments to the Public Service Act, where once a year government will look at an issue with a long term lens.

Regarding government, Trebeck said there is a partnership between administrations called the Wellbeing Economy Governments (WEGo) that meet regularly through policy labs.

Trebeck co-founded the group, and its current membership is Scotland, New Zealand, Finland, Wales, Iceland and Canada.

“It’d be really great if, in time, Australia was part of [WEGo] because that’s the international relations that we need in this day and age,” Trebeck said.

The Mandarin is a media partner for the Social Impact Summit, July 3-4 in Sydney.

