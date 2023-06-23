Air Force’s readiness chief sent into Home Affairs to fortify response to ‘cyber scumbags’

The former head of the Royal Australian Air Force’s VIP operations and current air commander, Air Vice-Marshal Darren Goldie, will become the head of the National Office of Cyber Security and Australia’s cyber security coordinator within the Department of Home Affairs. The appointment is a major win for the military in the pecking order of Australia’s sprawling cyber estate.

The announcement by prime minister Anthony Albanese and home affairs minister Clare O’Neil on Friday cements in place a key election commitment to have a dedicated national cyber-coordination function run out of the Home Affairs portfolio rather than Defence, where offensive capability still vests.

However, Goldie’s secondment — he is not leaving the RAAF — underlines the degree of difficulty and trust required in appointing a national cyber chief to a largely civilian agency that necessarily lacks the specific powers granted to signals intelligence agencies to perform proactive intrusions to mitigate attacks before they happen.

The appointment of a uniformed Air Force two-star general to the cyber coordinator’s role also defuses potential friction and irritation in the military over the propensity of politicians to oversimplify the increasingly complex and volatile cyber domain by making it into their political hobby horse without taking into account the views of those at the pointy end of operations.

Under current cyber doctrine, the exfiltration and compromise of data and information from systems has largely been accepted as a norm of espionage and intelligence operations, while cyber attacks that seek to replicate kinetic attacks — such as destroying infrastructure or crashing planes — is largely interpreted as war-like.

However, these boundaries are being pushed and tested by Russian-speaking actors who have created an extortion industry from ransomware attacks that both encrypt a target’s data and release it into the public domain.

Goldie will be responsible for trying to coordinate the prevention and response to those kinds of incidents that also straddle the corporate world and rope in critical infrastructure that is now the subject of its own legislation that businesses must comply with.

Currently responsible for making sure Air Force is operationally ready to spring into action at any time — and there is a high operational tempo as Australia pursues force interoperability — Goldie’s leadership and coordination skills were called out as key qualities.

A Hercules pilot by trade, Goldie has had active service in operations on the world’s roughest and toughest airstrips in East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan and is listed as having 5000 flying hours on his biography.

O’Neil was clear about her expectations for Goldie.

Asked whether Goldie would give advice on whether or not to pay ransoms to ransomware actors O’Neil emphasised denial was a key element of resistance to attacks.

“We [need to] deprive these cyber scumbags of their proceeds of crime,” the Home Affairs minister said, before clarifying it was the government’s position that ransoms are best not paid.

Asked about what lay in front of him on the cyber front Goldie said the “challenge is dire”.

Both the PM and home affairs minister deflected questions about whether an unclassified version of the secret Mrdak review into cyber security has been given to cabinet.

“We are a serious government. This isn’t a game. Cabinet documents are for cabinet,” Albanese said.

Asked how Goldie was selected, the PM said Goldie stood out as having a proven record of leadership, and that proper processes were followed in his appointment.

“We have proper cabinet processes. We discussed it,” Albanese said, before thanking the Chief of the Defence Force for “agreeing to this secondment”.

