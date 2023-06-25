Public service field notes: The dangers of hunting werewolves with policy silver bullets

Designing good policy means being confident with principles of equity, according to Dr Chris Sarra, Queensland’s director-general for the department of agriculture and fisheries.

Last week Sarra called for all bureaucrats to think about how they can better deploy their humanity with confidence.

The Gurang Gurang / Taribelang man told an audience in Canberra that courage was needed in order to avoid policies and programs that betray taxpayers and the people they are designed for.

“Does your humanity let you hold the line on what you think is good public policy? Or is your humanity found surrendering to what we might think is good public policy because we lacked the courage to endure some sooky-boy tantrums from charlatans who pretended to have some silver bullet policy solutions?,” Sarra said.

Designing fit-for-purpose policy, underpinned by principles of equity also meant public servants should acknowledge methods which “treated everybody the same” were not best practice, the top mandarin said.

He pushed back against the misconception cross-cultural awareness training was a necessary aspect of developing good First Nations policy. While cultural competence was essential, it was only one part of the equation in being able to respond to needs well.

“When we respond to the needs of those in crisis – in floods, in cyclones, or whatever crisis you can name, we don’t say to ourselves as policymakers ‘I haven’t done a course in the effects of flooding’,” Sarra said.

“We say: ‘We are here to serve you, we are public servants and we want to understand your needs, how can we serve you?’.

“It’s a conversation about the head, the heart and the hand – an online cross-cultural awareness program will give you a cognitive sense of things that are worth understanding […] but if you haven’t done the course that shouldn’t prevent you from being able to design good public policy,” he said.

Dr Sarra said the complex task of policy design demanded confidence, intelligence and ethics, and that there was no easy fix for certain wicked problems.

Those who suggested otherwise were ‘policy carpetbaggers’, who offered false promises to society and had a way of frittering away government money.

“I am more interested in backing your intellect as a public servant and your ability to design good public policy,” Sarra said.

“I am more interested in backing your own sense of humanity than your ability to find a werewolf to shoot with a silver bullet”.

Pointing to the critical realist concept of the ‘concrete universal’ – the notion that public servants and the people in the community they serve are multi-dimensional – Sarra said human experience and identity could not be pigeon-holed based on single factors such as ethnicity or occupation.

He urged the audience to think about the ways in which people were the same, and how policies could cater to the commonalities and differences of others.

“Our existence and the existence of those we serve is a stratified ontology – it’s multilayered – but it is anchored by our core humanity. All of us at our core are human, and then upon our core humanity are various layers that make us who we are,” Sarra said.

“We are not just the one layer – we are the totality of all those layers and our core humanity. Those layers will resonate differently depending on where we’re at and what is happening at the time or according to context,” he said.

The senior Queensland mandarin made his remarks for the 2023 UN Public Service Day on Friday 23 June.

IPAA National recently begun marking the day of observance with an annual oration series named in honour of former DFAT secretary Frances Adamson, who was last year appointed Governor of South Australia.

Sarra grew up in Bundaberg as the youngest of 10 siblings. After World War II, his Italian father immigrated from the Italian region of Abruzzo to Australia to start a new life, leaving behind another family and three children.

To unpack the experience of the ‘concrete universal’, Sarra said that on those occasions he has returned to his father’s hometown, he felt very Italian. During those trips, in that time and place, he did not stop being Aboriginal but that layer of his identity, which overlaid his own sense of humanity, was less pronounced.

“When I’m in the village of Miglianico, speaking in Italian with my brother, with my cousins, in that village, because of where I am and what’s happening in that time and place, my sense of being Italian is resonating very strongly,” Sarra said.

“But when I’m home in my country, in Bundaberg, and I’m fishing, and I’m looking across at Paddy Island and wondering about some massacre that might have occurred there some years ago […] wandering what it was like for my ancestors over there, and knowing that their blood is in the sand there; or if I’m advising the minister on matters to do with First Nations affairs; or I’m getting called abusive [racist] names by the next door neighbour, my sense of being Aboriginal resonates more strongly.

“For most of my time, my sense of being Aboriginal resonates more strongly than any other of those layers,” he said.

Sarra previously worked as a school principal. He has also held a number of government leadership roles as head of the Queensland department of seniors, disability services and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander partnerships, and played an instrumental role in forging a path to treaty with First Nations people in Queensland.

For future generations of Australians, Sarra said he wanted children to be able to embrace all the layers and “magnificent” sense of what it means to be Australian.

The most effective way to achieve this from using policy design was to avoid “being mesermised” or overly focused on a certain factor, which could distract from the main goal.

For example, he said in order to best serve the educational needs of children with special needs or living with a disability, it was important for public servants to use their humanity to connect with the humanity of the group they were serving to pinpoint where outcomes should land.

“Sometimes when we make policies, when we decide what outcomes are ‘good enough’ for the people that we serve, we’ve got to make those decisions from a place that is anchored by our humanity and not from a place that is from a contaminated view of what that layer might be,” Sarra said.

“In the efforts to plot the path [to the educational outcomes for a child with a disability], we need to take into account that layer and understand the complexities that are going to be in and around on the journey towards that outcome.”

The director-general warned biases and prejudice could “contaminate” the approach to policy design and implementation, with the effect of dampening aspirations and outcomes for certain groups.

In the worst case, it risked public servants taking short cuts or preferencing standard programs over bespoke ones.

To illustrate the point, Sarra said in policies concerning Aboriginal education, same sex marriage, or the policing of domestic violence matters, the best desired outcomes were ones which embodied values that encouraged people to fulfil their sense of humanity. The outcome of no government policy should be to undermine any person’s humanity, he added.

“A contaminated view of the layer of being Aboriginal and get tricked into believing that Aboriginal children can’t learn as well – so the best we can do for them is flog off some remedial product from America because we think that that’s good enough for them,” Sarra said.

“To do that is a denial of the humanity, and the sense of what’s good enough, for those Aboriginal children.”

Dr Sarra said decisions by authorities that were disconnected from humanity also tended to excuse thinking which abrogated responsibility. But citizens, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups, should be able to expect the government to help them realise better outcomes in health, education and justice.

To combat the phenomenon of lazy, out of touch public administration, he urged government employees to stop, think and ask: ‘Would I accept this policy that I’m designing and the outcomes that it will have at the frontline for my own people?’.

“If the answer is ‘no’, then what we’re doing is probably undermining a sense of humanity. When we undermine the humanity of others, we undermine our own humanity,” Sarra said.

“If it was your family that was struggling keeping it all together, would you want them to have their sense of agency stripped away by having them put on a basics card and to be told: ‘You are too hopeless to manage your own affairs’? Would you want them to be whacked around the head with punitive measures that are proven to be ineffective or would you want them to have more support?,” he said.