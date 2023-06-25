Evaluation centre to consider national repository after establishment, says Leigh

Andrew Leigh says that a national repository of completed evaluations for the coming Australian Centre for Evaluation will be considered after the centre’s establishment.

The assistant minister for competition, charities, treasury and employment told The Mandarin the centre’s initial focus would be improving policy delivery quality.

“The proposal to maintain a national repository of completed evaluation accessible by the public was one of a number of valuable recommendations made by CEDA,” Leigh said.

“Once established, the Australian Centre for Evaluation will consider the recommendations from CEDA and others on how to improve the volume, quality and impact of evaluations across the policy cycle, and provide advice to government as appropriate.”

For public servants, having this repository would allow them to go back and look at past evaluation decisions to inform policymaking better.

When publishing its research paper about the Australian Centre for Evaluation, the Parliamentary Library’s Rodney Bogaards said it had been unclear from media statements whether there would be a national repository.

“Establishing a repository would improve transparency and accountability and allow governments to learn from their successes and failures over time,” Bogaards said.

The repository was a recommendation of a CEDA paper titled Disrupting Disadvantage 3: Finding What Works.

In the paper, its authors argue having a publicly available repository would also provide greater accountability, not just avoid mistakes of the past.

The paper further argued a repository would make approaching evaluation more of a “learning process”, not a box to tick.

One with at least one recommendation from the CEDA paper will go ahead: randomised control trials.

Leigh has previously advocated for randomised control trials as “high-quality impact evaluations“.

“We need rigorous evaluation not because program designers are foolish or careless, but because the problem is really, really difficult,” the assistant minister said earlier this month.

Writing for The Mandarin, Sean Innis pointed out that randomised controlled trials are like any other tool: effective only if used correctly.

“Government commitment to better evidence should be welcomed. But perhaps an even bigger challenge lies in translating better evidence into better policy,” Innis said.

