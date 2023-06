A dollar for your rorts? What selling PwC’s government consulting arm means

One dollar won’t buy you a coffee at Starbucks but it might get you a government consulting practice in the right circumstances.

Private equity firm Allegro Funds is negotiating with PwC, the accounting firm that has been battered by a tax leak scandal for months on end, to buy its federal and state government business for $1.

A binding agreement is likely by the end of July, and it follows a torrid time for PwC. It has faced questions about its trustworthiness following the revelations that former tax partner, Peter Collins, used information obtained in government consultations to help the firm advise clients on new global tax laws.