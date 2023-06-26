Fortune favours the brave in a federation, but that may not be enough for Queensland with unresolved GST debate

With growth comes great responsibility, and that means more skin in the GST game for Queensland as its state government hits the accelerator hard towards an Olympic horizon.

From next year, every state and territory budget will include a year in their forward estimates when the GST’s ‘no worse-off’ guarantee no longer applies.

It has some of the biggest states, which are home to the majority of Australians, sweating bullets. Even resource-rich Queensland, with its unassailable Olympics 2032 growth agenda, is making some noise.

As one of Australia’s post-COVID booming economies, Queensland is part of an elite group whose resource might offers northerners a sunny outlook for the years ahead.

All that said, the cost of living and some of the worst rising rental rates in the country (new laws mean that from July 1 landlords can only jack up rental prices once a year) are hitting everyday Queenslander during one of the most uncertain global economic climates.

It is critically relevant context to Queensland treasurer Cameron Dick’s good news story about the state’s record $12.3 billion surplus but with some few careful caveats:

Progressive coal royalties, and unexpectedly booming prices due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, has benefited the state – and this golden era will not go on forever. Most of the revenue uplift of approximately $7.2 billion over the five years to 2026-27 (about %5.7 billion) landed in the financial year just closed;

The extra money being made by mining companies far outstrips the additional royalties the state government is receiving (for every dollar of royalty revenue, companies are making four times as much);

Coal royalties have afforded the state $16 billion to invest into economic and social infrastructure and essential services;

The Budget surplus will not be sustained and Queensland is projected to slip back into deficit next year.

Dick told a post-Budget event hosted by CEDA last week that before the pandemic the sunshine state had a net debt project of $19.6 billion in 2023. Today that projection has been revised to a significantly lower $5.9 billion.

“Of all the major states Queensland stands alone with a lower debt after the pandemic than was anticipated prior to the pandemic — the most disruptive event of our lifetime,” Dick said, pointing to the net debt at the end of this financial year in NSW and Victoria that doubled to $79 billion and $160 billion respectively.

“[The surplus] will create significant capacity for the state to invest — it improves our financial capability and capacity to invest back into the state, particularly by reducing our borrowings now and across the forwards,” he said.

It’s easy to get lost in the weeds of detail about how a 2027 sunset clause on the GST’s ‘no worse off’ subsidy means states like NSW and Victoria are unhappy. But characterising the conversation as one where some states are winners or losers is also a lazy and ham-fisted way of analysing a policy that was intended to create a universal standard of services like health and education to all Australians, no matter where they lived in the country.

This means any assessment of what GST arrangements are fair should look past how much money is being tipped into the federal bucket but – crucially – must also consider demand by examining how many Australians reside in any given state, and set distribution according to population growth projections.

This is work done in all budget papers, so it is no wonder that a state like Victoria, for example, would be very concerned about what the GST carve-up means for the next four years, and onwards.

Last month, the head of Victorian treasury David Martine said that, in his view, the decision to change the GST methodology was the worst public policy decision he had ever seen.

The methodology change was introduced when Malcolm Turnbull was PM and Scott Morrison was the federal treasurer. In brokering a deal that satisfied the resource rich state of WA, the federal government rejected a 2018 Productivity Commission recommendation about how to ensure GST arrangements were meeting the intended policy objective.

“I’ve worked in the public sector for a very long time, and in my view, this was the worst public policy decision I’ve ever seen. The deal that was done with WA, and diverted billions of dollars of GST away from every other state,” Martine told an audience of public servants in Melbourne.

“The deal that was done, and the way they tried to convince all of the other states, was just terrible.”

Responding to a question from The Mandarin about the looming deadline for the GST ‘no worse-off guarantee’, the Queensland treasurer said he was concerned and would be pressing the federal government for it to be extended. He said he envisaged this would happen at both a collective and individual level, save for Western Australia.

“I’m not the only state or territory treasurer to be concerned about that. It was a big mistake by Scott Morrison not to legislate the ‘no worse-off’ guarantee,” Dick said.

“I make no criticism of the deal WA got because we might get a similar benefit, because of our royalties.”

Although it was unlikely Queensland’s coal and gas royalty riches would extend over successive forward estimates, Dick said that a deal similar to WA’s would be a good thing for the state if the roles were reversed.

“That will be an area of debate with the federal government but we’ve been able to do a lot of good work together over the last year,” Dick said.

“We think it’s in the best interests of our state governments and our territory governments, and for our people, for that to be maintained going forward, and not to have the disruption to our budgets that will come from that ‘no worse-off’ guarantee being lifted.”

For Queensland, which has seen interstate migration climb since the COVID public health crisis (in the March 2021 quarter more than 3,300 people moved to Brisbane according to ABS net internal migration statistics, with thousands more leaving Melbourne and Sydney), sustainable growth on all fronts means being backed by a consistent and equitable GST model.

“We’ve seen unemployment hit a record low in Queensland, job vacancy rate near a historic high, and the employment-population ratio is around its highest level in more than a decade,” Dick said.

The treasurer boasted about Queensland’s rebate package that he said would absorb the cost spike of electricity bills, and was the largest of any state or territory government. From rebate payments that would flow to all Queensland households, vulnerable households, and small businesses, he noted that locals fared better than their neighbours in NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

“The ABS and the federal government have confirmed that by lower pricing power bills, we will lower the impact on the consumer price index,” Dick said.

“It’s a strong budget I believe that will help set Queensland up for the future. But ultimately, it’s a result of the hard work before us and everything that Queenslanders went through during the pandemic we’ll deliver back to them: This is the dividend that we are getting back to Queenslanders because of their hard work and their sacrifice,” he said.