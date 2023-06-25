First People’s Choice winner revealed for IPAA Victoria’s 2022 Leadership in the Public Sector Awards

The Victorian Public Sector’s Women of Colour Network (WoCN) was the first People’s Choice Award winner at IPAA Victoria’s Leadership in the Public Sector Awards.

Established in January 2019, the staff-led collective won the award for transforming inclusion in the state’s public sector.

Other 2022 award recipients include the Aboriginal and CALD Engagement Team within Small Business Victoria, Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions for the Communications and Engagement Excellence Award.

For the Evidence-based Policy Award, the Goulburn to Murray Rivers Trade and Operating Review from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action won.

MCV Service Centre, Magistrates’ Court of Victoria won the Citizen-Centred Service Design Award.

The Combating Scams Team at Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) won the Better Outcomes Through Regulation Award.

Cenitex won the Leading Employer Award for the Cenitex Employee Experience uplift.

For the Governance and Integrity Award, Land Use Victoria won for its independent probity assurance of government agency land transactions.

Geelong regional climate adaptation partnership between Barwon Water, Barwon Health, G21 Councils and Port of Geelong won the Climate Change Impact and Adaptation Award.

Coliban Water’s 2022 flood response won the Emergency Management Award.

For the Implementing Aboriginal Self-Determination Award, the Department of Transport and Planning’s Transport Portfolio Aboriginal Self-Determination Plan 2020–23 won.

Department of Premier and Cabinet’s Jared Poland won the Emerging Aboriginal Leader scholarship.

IPAA Victoria CEO Nina Cullen congratulated all of this year’s winners.

“Each project and initiative demonstrated a real and tangible benefit for the public sector and the Victorian community,” Cullen said.

“The celebration doesn’t end now – in the coming weeks we will continue to shine a light on the exceptional range of work that has been delivered.”

Awards advisory committee chair and board member Jennifer Wolcott added the awards championed “the diverse, often unseen work of the public sector showcasing dedication, innovation and a commitment to serving the Victorian community”.