Sydney gets new ferries with alfresco top-deck seats removed for safety

Sydney’s iconic but largely profitless harbour ferry services will get another seven locally built vessels to be run by French outsourcing giant Transdev (formerly Veolia), with passengers now officially confined to lower decks on the Parramatta River because of perilously low bridges on the run.

The purchase of the new boats comes as the Minns government tries to shore up public transport performance by buying locally manufactured fleet and rolling stock in line with a swag of election commitments that railed against sourcing products from overseas and contracting out operations.

Designated “Parramatta class” ferries, the news vessels are largely similar to the River class catamarans that are used on the shallow metropolitan estuary because of their low draft and displacement.

The River class ferries drew a barrage of criticism from Labor when in opposition, which pilloried the Indonesian-made vessels because top-deck passengers were sent scurrying downstairs so they wouldn’t be taken out by the infamously low clearance rail and utilities bridge at Camellia.

While characterised as a ludicrous design fault, the addition of the open-air top deck – previous River Cats had never had them – was hugely popular with regular passengers and tourists because people could sit outside with unencumbered 360-degree views of the harbour and river almost all the way down to the final destination Parramatta wharf.

The new Parramatta class boats have done away with the top deck and the Minns government is celebrating accordingly.

“The NSW government is committed to building things here again to create jobs, boost manufacturing and end the failed offshore imports of the previous Liberal Government,” Minns said.

“This commitment will produce Aussie-made NSW-designed ferries equipped with modern propulsion technology to ferry passengers well into the future.”

“I’m looking forward to the day I can announce a brand-new NSW-built ferry. It won’t be easy, and it will take time, but we are determined to do it.”

The reference to ease and time is a cogent one. Much of the previous government’s success in reforming and modernising public transport stemmed from the fact it bypassed unions and sourced stock from major exporters overseas, especially for rail cars.

This meant that when problems with imported stock occurred, defects were blamed on the fact it came from overseas rather than specific Australian design requirements.

One of the major reasons state government transport operators buy from overseas is cost, delivery wait times and guaranteed build quality from manufacturers that supply major markets.

Which is not to say Australia does not have world-class boat builders. The Parramatta class boats have been designed by Incat Crowther that supplies civilian and, naval vessels around the world from Scandinavia to New York to Spain.

To celebrate local sourcing Minns and transport minister Jo Haylen rattled off the greatest hits from a catalogue of 43 defects from “the 10 overseas-made River Class vessels that entered service in October 2021 under the previous Liberal government”.

“Transport for NSW has worked closely with the naval architects, operator Transdev and union representatives to ensure the faults that plagued the River Class ferries are not repeated,” a statement from Minns said.

“While aesthetically similar, the new Parramatta-class vessels won’t include upper deck seating that was deemed too dangerous to be used when passing under Camellia Railway Bridge and Gasworks Bridge.”

Minns said the government has committed to “a target of 50% minimum local content for future rolling stock contracts, by the end of our first term – just like Victoria” and “an increase in tender weightings to 30 per cent capturing local content, job creation, small business, and ethical supply chains – to get us to where Queensland is”.

Minns said construction of the new ferries would start in July and the boats future-proofed by allowing the addition of batteries later.