Government needs to be a spotlight on communities for better outcomes

Government should be a spotlight on communities rather than control the spotlight, according to the Healthy Communities Foundation Australia CEO.

Speaking to The Mandarin, Mark Burdack said government should move away from focusing on delivery to focus more on outcomes.

“One of the strategic shifts for government to really contemplate and think through is how to move the spotlight from government to a position where the government is a spotlight on communities,” Burdack said.

“How do we empower communities? And how does government generate a sense of success through the successes of communities, rather than through its own outputs and inputs?”

Burdack will speak at the Social Impact Summit for the co-creating flourishing communities panel discussion. An issue surrounding governments’ community consultation is policy designed at scale, resulting in “one size fits all” solutions.

“We know, for example, that improving educational attainment will actually, in a lot of ways, do more to reduce the overall burden of disease, and therefore improve health and reduce hospitalisations than having a doctor in a small town,” Burdack said.

“I’m not saying it’s an either/or. What I’m saying is that we understand the dynamics, the cycle of disadvantage, and what drives those social determinants of health.”

He mentioned Closing the Gap as an example of pressure on public servants to deliver improvements.

“Departments are under a lot of pressure to demonstrate tangible improvements in the lives of Aboriginal people, reducing the child mortality rate, reducing the diabetes rate, and increasing the number of children in early childhood,” Burdack said.

“And that pressure has a tendency or a risk of forcing people into their own lanes.”

A former NSW public servant, for Burdack, it leads back to the importance of the community telling the government what it needs, instead of the other way around.

Burdack said that while there is plenty of emphasis on community control, there is no consensus on what successful community consultation looks like.

“I’m not sure that we measure [consultation] in a way that meaningfully accounts back to those communities or government or taxpayers about what’s actually being achieved,” Burdack said.

“I think that’s a really important part of the next stage of engaging more effectively in place-based and community-based solutions — getting our terminology right.”

