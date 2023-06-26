Secretaries air pro-integrity ideas with psychologist weeks before robodebt report due

All department heads met at the PM&C offices this month to understand how to give psychological safety in the APS a spit and polish, following the reputational muck caused by revelations of the robodebt royal commission.

The published communique of the secretaries board meeting reveals the group received a presentation from Melbourne-based psychologist Professor Brock Bastian.

Bastian is a partner at Psychological Safety Australia, a firm delivering evidence-based programs to those wanting to address culture, ethics and bullying in modern workplaces.

According to the public document, the session was intended to support senior mandarins cultivate a more robust pro-integrity culture in the bureaucracy.

“The board discussed fostering a pro-integrity culture through psychological safety with Professor Brock Bastian,” the communique read.

“[It was] as part of the APS integrity taskforce’s work supporting secretaries board to strengthen integrity within the APS.”

The APS integrity taskforce was established in the wake of the robodebt royal commission, and the workshop considered what cultural and behavioural practices, values and leadership capabilities could strengthen public service integrity.

Commissioner Catherine Holmes is due to hand her final report to the government about the shameful robodebt saga on July 7.

As the calendar counts down to that date, a number of federal government departments have been promoting news about the new National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which will become operational on Saturday.

Other items discussed by top mandarins included the endorsement of a long-term insights pilot for AI’s impact on trust for government services, due for delivery by the end of 2024.

They also discussed the successful cross-agency projects to win funding from the APS capability reinvestment fund. Ten projects spanning 14 various government agencies were chosen for funding.

“Projects funded under Round 1 address capability needs in: uplifting APS-wide First Nation cultural competency; promoting culturally and linguistically diverse capability in the APS; developing APS capability in foresight, scenario and futures analysis; embedding evaluation across the service; improving gender impact analysis in policy; and developing deeper knowledge and networks in Asia and the Pacific,” the communique said.

The secretaries were also updated on review work led by Lynelle Briggs to set a consistent standard of meritorious public sector board appointments.

Minister for the public service Katy Gallagher announced the commencement of the review in February.

Portfolio issues concerning Indigenous Australia were also raised, with an update on the Central Australia Plan implementation and NIAA’s Gavin Matthews appointed to lead the work.

“The board welcomed the establishment of an Aboriginal Leadership Group and acknowledged the efforts of Ms Dorrelle Anderson, Central Australian Regional Controller,” the communique said.

“The board [also] received an update on the 7 June 2023 meeting of the Joint Council on Closing the Gap and opportunities to utilise Closing the Gap governance structures to support strategic engagement and partnership cooperation.”

Rounding off the updates, the secretaries board was given an overview of the 2023-24 Budget and economic outlook by Treasury secretary Dr Steven Kennedy and Finance deputy secretary Mary Wiley-Smith.

Outgoing Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry boss Andrew Metcalfe was also thanked by the board for his service following his announcement of retirement.

“There will be a merit-based process to inform the prime minister’s consideration of the next secretary of the DAFF,” the communique said.

The group is set to convene again on July 5.

