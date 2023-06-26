Canberra’s solar incentive to help renters and body corporates with energy bills

Multi-unit apartments in Canberra will be eligible for shared rooftop solar installation thanks to a $3.6 million funding deal between the federal and ACT governments.

The funding includes rebates and concessional loans to body corporates for solar-panel installations on apartment blocks, potentially cutting electricity bills for unit dwellers by as much as 35%. More than 2,100 households are expected to benefit from the program, which will accept applications from September 2023.

Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen announced the new package alongside ACT chief minister Andrew Barr on Monday.

Bowen said the Solar Banks initiative recognised renewable energy was the cheapest form of power, and created more opportunity for unit owners and renters to benefit from this saving.

“Solar banks, that help provide access to solar for people who have traditionally been unable to access solar, is a key part of the Albanese government’s Powering Australia Plan and will help to deliver cost of living relief to Australian families,” Bowen said.

“This investment in ACT renters and apartment owners, who can’t currently access cleaner, cheaper solar, will ensure that everyone can reap the rewards of the clean energy transformation.

Under the scheme, multi-dwelling body corporates can apply for solar rooftop installation up to $100,000.

The commonwealth rebate or grant through Solar Banks would cover half of this cost, and the ACT government’s sustainable household scheme would cover the other half as an interest-free loan.

From July, the ACT’s interest-free loans will no longer be offered to homes with unimproved land value exceeding $450,000. About 92% of apartments in the ACT will be eligible.

The deal is part of measures to be handed down in the ACT 2023-24 Budget on Tuesday, which will include an $80 million top-up for the government’s sustainable household scheme.

Barr said he was pleased to partner with the federal government to prioritise sustainability policy, adding it was a step in the right direction.

“We are committed to continuing to be a global leader in climate action, and this new program supports apartment households to share the benefits of solar,” Barr said.

“It exemplifies our commitment to transitioning to a cleaner and more reliable energy mix towards our goal of reducing emissions to net zero by 2045,” he said.

Labor’s plan to help lower energy costs for about 25,000 people will be achieved though a wider $101 million commitment to shared solar. Energy-saving upgrades for homes, businesses, social housing and local governments to the tune of more than $1.7 billion in the 2023 federal Budget were also recently unveiled.

