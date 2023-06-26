Tech skills, recognition finally hit APS pay bargaining table

Thousands of public servants working as technologists could soon reap the benefits of having their own specialist-specific ‘broadband’ stream declared under the new Australian Public Service enterprise agreement, a move that could seriously increase wages that are drastically below market.

The Community and Public Sector Union has submitted a bargaining claim for tech and ICT professionals to be officially recognised with a more flexible pay and classification range under the new pay deal and industrial instrument.

In communications to members, the CPSU says it has called for “the establishment of an APS5-EL broadband for ICT”, as well as for lawyers on the same classification bands.

It could give agencies much bigger flexibility in remuneration because IT jobs would not have to be welded to a specific rank and classification — rather, a range stretching to about $160,000.

‘Broadband’ classifications refer to the ability of agencies to designate a range of pay and seniority across classifications to take account of specific specialist skills and professions not covered by more generic administrative and managerial classifications that are, in the main, based on generalist skills.

For many public sectors (state and federal) under the Westminster model, these have arguably derived from the profession of ‘clerking’, the administrative function of legal process, lawmaking and governing using those laws — not to mention revenue collection and protection.

The CPSU’s push to broadband ICT staff follows the Digital Transformation Agency’s failed prior bid to have a proper ICT classification written into Australian Public Service ranks during the Thodey review of hierarchy and classification, which subsequently left many technologists despondent.

The response to the Thodey review by the Australian Public Service Commission, the government’s agent in the current bargaining process was to flatly refuse to accept that technologists merited their own professional stream, despite the entire APS shifting to a digital delivery model.

The broad refusal to recognise technologists and IT practitioners as a distinct professional stream within the APS by successive governments of both creeds is regarded by many in the technology industry as causal to the high IT costs, project blowouts and failures and inability to attract and retain technical talent.

In simple terms, the APS has priced itself out of the market and thus made itself a price-taker as opposed to a price-maker because of the level of multi-generational technical depletion across its ranks.

“Last week, the Chief Negotiator [APSC’s Peter Riordan] heard claims from employee bargaining representatives on specialists and recruitment,” the APSC said in a bargaining bulletin.

“Mr Riordan heard proposals to improve specialists’ pay in the APS and will consider these claims as bargaining progresses. Mr Riordan also agreed that claims from bargaining representatives relating to recruitment and mobility should be negotiated in agency-level bargaining.”

In February, The Mandarin revealed APS full-time permanent pay for IT staff was a staggering $100,000 per annum behind what Services Australia was paying for contracted IT staff, at $1,300 per day.

The lack of APS technical proficiency at higher levels also means that tech-led public sector projects often come unstuck, are repeatedly delayed or simply fail to deliver contemporary utility or user experience.

Unfortunately, most public sector projects are becoming tech-led, tech-enabled or tech-responsive in one form or another, creating a critical skills deficiency for the APS, except for agencies that can market around it with so-called IT super skills and access to bleeding-edge tech.

Think the Australian Signals Directorate (or any Defence role once you get a clearance), the Bureau of Meteorology, the Australian Bureau of Statistics or intelligence and law enforcement roles.

Perhaps most importantly, the CPSU has called for another review of the value to the APS of specialist roles and backed it with union clout as part of the APS bargaining process with a specific claim.

Specifically, the CPSU has tabled a claim for “a joint union-APS review of the Work Level Standards, with a view to recognising that increasing work value at more senior levels includes technical and specialist leadership, not just increasing managerial responsibilities”.

The CPSU’s communications to members said that “the APSC and CPSU agree that the APS Work Level Standards need to be reviewed. We are discussing details about what this will look like,” indicating that the bid has not been rejected, arguably better progress than was made under the Thodey review.

The CPSU’s member communications reveal the union has also bowled up a claim that there needs to be “measures to attract and retain where there are critical skill shortages” of which ICT is clearly one.

NSW tech specialists hired into agency roles were able to be offered out-of-band packages to secure employment in recognition of the mismatch between public and private sector compensation for commensurate skills and experience – an approach not advertised but confirmed by Treasury and industrial relations chiefs when pushed.

That approach secured key skills and talent that made Service NSW not just a national but global stand-out and role model for service delivery the commonwealth has persistently attempted to mimic, yet failed to deliver for lack of its pulling power against the private sector.

Now, the federal public sector union is seeking to create APS tech jobs with the purpose of breaching that divide, putting the ball squarely in the APSC and public service minister Katy Gallagher’s court.

As the PwC scandal continues to chalk up scalps, the door to a major reset to address chronic outsourcing of skills to the expense of the taxpayer is on the horizon.

The CPSU is also calling for coverage of expenses incurred through memberships of certifying organisations — think the Australian Computer Society or any number of vendor-based credentials — to be covered.

Union members: take them where you find them. Or make your own.

The APS bargaining process continues.

