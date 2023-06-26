Tears flow in ADF chemical weapons drills

Australian squaddies at Royal Military College Duntroon (RMC-D) normally used to a few direct conversations with local constabulary outside local boozer Mooseheads have emerged bleary-eyed from official training in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) weapons at the nearby Majura testing facility.

In an age when capsicum spray has become the local disabler of choice for non-compliant patrons, cadets at Royal Military College Duntroon have been treated to other regimes’ preferred crowd dispersal tool, CS-Gas, to acclimatise them to ruggedised military personal protection equipment (PPE) that filters out several threats designed to incapacitate or kill armed forces.

The threat of CBRN, including nerve agents, is not exotic nor imagined: they were recently used extensively in Syria and remain real and potent threats from potential adversaries and combatants Australia could face, especially when mopping up conflict zones.

Making CBRN protective gear fit properly, and effectively, is a key part of making soldiers understand and apply the equipment’s utility. Knowing what an ineffective fit can extract, and feeling that, is a key part of making cadets bond with their gas masks and sweat suits.

And what better place than a 20-foot unit container to figure out how a bit of o-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile can clear the passages with a bit of a snuff-like flush?

Staff Cadet Adrian Jenkins said leadership and teamwork in demanding and unfamiliar training environments are important, in a Defence statement.

“This training provides us with a chance to improve our strengths as a team. We get the opportunity to check each other’s equipment, which provides that mental and emotional resilience in uncertain times,” Jenkins said.

Of course, you’ll have a valid medical excuse to look hung-over and bleary-eyed for weeks.

But there is a serious side.

Tear gas is a real and persistent operational hazard, as any Parisian will attest.

“It really provides them with an insight to the different capabilities that they’re required to manage and understand and apply that knowledge to a situation,” Leidos Australia instructor Stephen Purcival said, adding cadets learnt how to identify threats and respond under pressure.

“We impart experiences and confidence in that equipment so they can then apply that to their planning and hopefully be successful in their mission.”

Hoping the equipment works is a good start. For all.

