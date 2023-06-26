Australia still in top 20 competitive countries but must try harder

Australia has been warned it must try harder to boost its global competitiveness despite maintaining a ranking in the world’s top 20 most-competitive jurisdictions.

Committee for Economic Development in Australia (CEDA) chief economist Cassandra Winzar said Australia’s strong trade and general economic performance helped it stay competitive — and kept its ranking in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2023 — but more work must be done to diversify the economy.

The yearbook ranks 64 national economies. Winzar said Australia’s ranking was kept stable in part because of its reliance on traditional trade sources.

Australia (19th) trails four countries: Denmark, Ireland, Switzerland and Singapore, as well as Taiwan (6th), Hong Kong (7th), the United States (9th) and Saudi Arabia (17th).

“Strong commodity prices and a healthy jobs market continue to drive Australia’s competitiveness, but we cannot keep relying on our traditional trade strengths,” Winzar said.

“We must redouble our efforts to deepen the complexity of our economy amid an ongoing slump in productivity. Our low rankings in cybersecurity (53rd), after recent high-profile breaches, and in energy infrastructure (52nd), as the renewables transition gets into full swing, are also cause for concern.”

Entrepreneurship was also an area of weakness, with Australia dropping from 62nd to last.

Other poor indicators for Australia include its poor economic complexity (ranking 58th) and high levels of personal income tax (57th) and company tax (56th).

“Along with continued sharp falls in workforce productivity on this survey (46th) and the weak credibility of managers (also 46th), this report highlights the important role that the dynamism of Australian businesses has to play in driving national competitiveness,” Winzar said.

“Persistent weak business investment also continues to drag on our performance.

“On the positive side, Australia remains an attractive destination to start a new business, with high rankings for start-up days and procedures, high levels of university education and low levels of sovereign and political risk.”

