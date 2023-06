There’s a hub-and-spoke for that: New campus ecosystem for ACT public service winning talent in the nation’s capital

Some great ideas are being hatched in a new nest of public service innovation in Canberra and the federal government cannot claim a lick of it.

It’s a quick drive from the Australian Parliament House. Zip down Commonwealth Avenue, make a left turn at a roundabout or two, and you will arrive at the glittering new digs for the ACT Public Service: 220 London Circuit.

The curvy-shaped building, reminiscent of a smaller-scale hi-rise you might expect to find housing a professional advisory firm or law firm in Sydney (these businesses do exist next door) is home to the beating heart of the ACT’s top bureaucrats.