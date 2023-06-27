ANAO has no recommendations for the Department of Social Services’ fund

In a rare turn of events, the ANAO has issued an auditor-general report with no recommendations.

The performance audit report was on the Department of Social Services’ Try, Test and Learn Fund (TTL Fund), a program to test policy to address long-term unemployment and welfare dependency.

Under the TTL fund, 52 projects were funded across eight priority groups, with $1.26 million in the 2021-22 federal Budget for successful projects for another two years.

The auditor-general report found the program “largely effective” in administrating its transition projects’ grants and the program design and basis for selecting programs. It was compliant with the Commonwealth Grants and Rules and Guidelines.

The report noted “deficiencies in record keeping” regarding program design and funding decisions.

The last time the ANAO issued a report with no recommendations was its June 2022 assessment of the early implementation of Snowy 2.0.

Even when ANAO reports assess projects as largely effective, at least one recommendation is usually made.

The auditor-general did identify five opportunities for improvement that Social Services could look into:

weighting multiple inputs in an evaluation plan

documenting assessments of grant applications

considering whether performance targets are cognisant of environmental factors

considering whether to ask for more information from providers when verifying information

articulating how it measures success for future grant programs

In response to the ANAO’s findings, Social Services secretary Ray Griggs said his department appreciated the report’s insights.

“The department notes the identified areas for improvement and is committed to its continuing focus on providing clear, concise and comprehensive advice to decision makers; implementing mechanisms to better support its providers when transitioning to new funding models; and enhancing processes for performance monitoring,” Griggs said.

In its key messages for all Australian government entities, the ANAO said officials should consider whether grant recipients could transition to “innovative funding models” like Payment-by-Outcomes when reviewing grant applications.

“Support may need to be provided to potential grant recipients during a transition and/or testing of different payment models to ensure that intended outcomes are achieved and learnings can be incorporated into future program designs,” the auditor-general report said.

Additionally, the ANAO said entities should consider verifying data through existing Commonwealth data sets when collecting information.

“Consideration should be given to the risk and materiality of the grant program, the key risks to data accuracy, and the importance of the data and/or outcomes assessment informing decisions related to future funding and/or design of new grant programs,” the report stated.

