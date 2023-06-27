NSW Greater Cities Commission to fold into planning department, political masters demanding state resources deliver more houses

Labor continues to shuffle public service deck chairs, with news that it will be rolling the Greater Cities Commission and the Western Parklands City Authority into the Department of Planning and Environment.

Kiersten Fishburn, the acting secretary of the department, has been tasked with aligning the work of the GCC’s six cities plan and the government’s draft housing targets.

The GCC and WPCA CEOs will now report directly to Fishburn.

The new premier of NSW, Chris Minns, has announced another machinery of government (MOG) change so that the system can focus on what he says will be the delivery of more housing, jobs, and infrastructure.

The change is supposed to combat what the newly minted Labor government described as a system with “too many agencies reporting to too many ministers” and was not “delivering enough housing”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Minns promised the move would ensure the state’s planning system was more “streamlined” by bringing about 350 staff under the department’s umbrella.

“We made a firm commitment prior to the election to streamline planning accountabilities and within 100 days of taking office we’re making a clear and positive step in that direction,” the premier said, pointing to the demand for greater housing supply as his top priority.

“There’s no point having housing targets if you can’t deliver the housing.

“This is about ensuring we have the right team in place to deliver the housing and infrastructure we so critically need in this state,” he said.

Labor claims the MOG will better position the department to overhaul planning processes, cut red tape, and redirect resources to delivery.

The statement from Minns declared the objective was to “get projects moving” and assist his cabinet massage population and housing growth goals for the state’s 43 local councils.

Increasing housing is the key priority the state government wants its bureaucrats to give more attention to with a projected shortfall of 134,000 homes over the next five years under the National Housing Accord.

Planning and public spaces minister Paul Scully said in his view the overlapping mandates of the GCC and department had confused and blurred accountability for delivery outcomes.

“The system created resourcing gaps in critical areas, while duplicating effort in others, and with the housing challenges we face, it wasn’t fit for purpose,” Scully said.

“We need to pool all our resources to deliver on the new government’s priorities including housing and jobs, and the infrastructure to support them.”

The MOG will see the GCC and its commissioners continue to assist the government with metropolitan planning for the Six Cities Region and advise ministers.

Meanwhile, the WPCA board will guide how Bradfield City is built. The board will also set the direction of economic development and investment opportunities for Western Parklands City.

The government’s MOG notice also summarised seven initiatives that have already been announced to meet its planning and housing goals including reform of infrastructure contributions; more support to develop and assess social and affordable housing outcomes; market development changes to increase the amount of housing delivered on private land and public land; an audit of surplus government land which can be used for housing; an expansion of Landcom’s role; the creation of a NSW Building Commission; and making renting fairer while providing surety to property owners.

READ MORE:

Sydney gets new ferries with alfresco top-deck seats removed for safety