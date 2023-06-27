Union muscle to be invited to icare board table in NSW

The NSW government plans to replace two non-executive directors on the icare workers compensation board, making way for an employer and employee representative.

icare provides workers compensation for about 330,000 businesses and 3.4 million workers in the state.

The State Insurance and Care Governance Act 2015 amendment to the relevant laws will be introduced to parliament today.

The new members will be chosen from a pool of suitably qualified candidates nominated by employer and employee bodies, including Unions NSW.

Industrial relations and work health minister Sophie Cotsis announced the change on Wednesday. In a statement, she said diversity in the governance of workers’ compensation would support ongoing reform in her portfolio.

“Return-to-work rates and the dissatisfaction felt by many injured workers highlight the need for a diversity of views and more robust decision-making on the icare board,” Cotsis said.

“Appointing employer and employee nominees to the icare board will ensure these important perspectives are heard in the icare boardroom.”

Of the industrial relations reforms slated for NSW, Cotsis said there was much work needed to fix a “decade of neglect” and that more changes were coming.

She pointed to past examples of a large IT contract worth $140 million awarded following a seven-day tender, and another $18 million contract awarded without tender to the Liberal Party printer.

“I made it clear that the new government had different expectations and the board plays a critical role in working together to ensure fiscally sustainable schemes, better claims management, timely medical diagnosis and treatment to support recovery and improved return to work outcomes,” Cotsis said.

The minister stressed the size and cost of the board would remain unchanged, with the icare board still comprised of nine directors.

The agency is responsible for managing about 60,000 new claims each year. Five years ago, icare introduced a new model that meant new claims could be managed by a single claims-service provider.

Cotsis said that model had injured workers and was regarded by businesses as a “disaster”, and that work was underway to take a different approach.

“icare knows that this improvement and reform journey is ongoing. There will be more steps to come,” she said.

