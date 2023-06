Taking the government to court over climate change management

There is a true litigious buzz on the issue of climate change in a number of countries.

Citizens are getting particularly keen on pushing the matter of government responsibility for averting and mitigating the environmental risks arising from anthropogenically induced greenhouse gas emissions, using the courts as a measure of testing it.

Australian government authorities have already featured in a number of cases. In the 2021 case of Sharma v Minister for the Environment, the Federal Court initially found that the minister for the environment owed a duty of care to Australia’s children to avert “catastrophic harm” that might arise from approving the extension of the Whitehaven Vickery coal mine in New South Wales. As Justice Bromberg found, Australian children should be within the “contemplation” of “a reasonable Minister for the Environment [when] facilitating the “emission of 100 Mt of CO2 into the Earth’s atmosphere.”