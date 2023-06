Secretary wanted: APS casts net wide in hunt to replace Metcalfe, EOIs open to the public

The new vanguard of secretaries in Canberra shows that public service is being very intentional about cracking open the doors of its exclusive club to a more diverse talent pool. And Dr Gordon de Brouwer says the search to find the next Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) head shows that the culture is changing.

The new APS commissioner told The Mandairn that the search for a replacement for Metcalfe, who announced he would retire from his $876,779 a year job in August, had been opened for expressions of interest. This step was a deliberate choice to ensure a merit-based selection process considered a wider pool of talent who were up for the task, he added.

“We’ve got a public expression of interest now for a secretary position — what it means is the PM gets a clearer sense of not just who the system knows, or would suggest, but actually people outside the system who are interested,” de Brouwer said.