Shorten says up to NACC on whether to look into Stuart Robert fund funnelling allegations

It is up to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which starts on July 1, whether to investigate the allegations surrounding former government services minister Stuart Robert.

A statement published under parliamentary privilege has alleged consultant Synergy 360 sought to set up an arrangement to funnel funds to Robert in exchange for securing government contracts.

Both Robert and Synergy 360 have strenuously denied these allegations.

During a press conference on Wednesday, government services minister Bill Shorten said he had asked advice from his agency on the most appropriate avenues to investigate the matter.

“I do need to caution that this government absolutely respects the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Commission,” Shorten said.

“Ultimately, it is up to the commissioner what they investigate.

“It is an independent body free of government, and that is a crucial check and balance to have with the Anti-Corruption Commission. So I await advice from my agency as the next appropriate avenues to pursue this matter.”

When asked whether it would fall under the mandatory reporting obligations — meaning Social Services secretary Ray Griggs or the head of the NDIA would have to refer it to the NACC — Shorten said it was important the commission do its work free from political pressure.

“The legislation which the Albanese Government has introduced to set up our first Federal Anti-Corruption Commission does include mandatory referral propositions to service heads, service agency heads,” Shorten said.

According to the Attorney-General’s Department’s factsheets on the NACC, agency heads must inform the commission about a corruption issue within their agency when the corruption concerns someone who is or was a staff member, and the agency head suspects the issue could be serious or systemic corrupt conduct.

However, it matters when an agency head becomes aware of a potential corruption issue — specifically around historical conduct, which this would fall under.

“If the agency head was already aware of a corruption issue prior to 1 July 2023, they are not obligated to refer it to the NACC. However, they can still do so voluntarily,” the factsheet stated.

MPs and senators, including ministers, also fall under the definition of an agency head in the NACC’s legislation.

On whether public servants involved in the procurement process had been referred to an investigation by APSC, Shorten said it was important to get to the bottom of what was happening.

“It is correct that some Salesforce contracts with the NDA have been once examined, the subject of further examination I don’t know where the Public Service Commission is up to in looking at that matter, it’s a difficult issue,” Shorten said.

“You’ve got different people saying different things about very important matters.

“The ability to get to the bottom of it is what’s crucial. There’s no doubt that at first glance, there has been problems with probity and conflicts of interest.”

The document, tabled under parliamentary privilege and published on Wednesday, outlined evidence from Anthony Daly, who co-founded Synergy 360 in April 2017 with Kham Xaysavanh.

Daly said in his evidence Synergy 360 “devised a remuneration framework to secure government contracts on behalf of their clients”.

In his signed statement, Daly said Xaysavanh and company director David Milo organised a meeting in Canberra on 8 September 2017 to discuss the share ownership structure of Synergy 360.

It was at that meeting, that it was agreed 20 per cent of Synergy 360’s shares would be transferred to a company called United Marketing, controlled by John Margerison.

“Ultimately, this arrangement was designed to facilitate the flow of funds through United Marketing and onward to Stuart Robert,” Daly wrote.

“The main objective of this arrangement was to secure Stuart Robert’s involvement and support in acquiring federal government contracts.

“Stuart Robert’s political influence and connections within the government sector were deemed crucial in ensuring favourable outcomes.”

Daly said in his statement he was willing to cooperate in any NACC hearing.

Robert, Xaysavanh and Milo have denied the former Liberal MP was helping Synergy 360 or its clients gain federal contracts.

The former minister said in a statement last year: “All departmental procurements were run with the highest levels of probity.”

The parliamentary audit committee on Wednesday said it had ordered Mr Margerison to produce answers to a series of questions and appear at a hearing on July 28.

The committee said it had published the signed statement from Mr Daly “in the interests of transparency”.

It has also written to all those named in the statement for their responses by July 24 and issued a sharp reminder that “interfering with or harassing witnesses in any way may be regarded as a contempt of the parliament”.

The committee held an in-camera hearing with evidence given under oath by Mr Daly last week, as well as a public hearing with one of Synergy 360’s clients, computer giant Infosys.

Andrew Garth, Infosys’s executive vice-president, told Friday’s hearing the relationship with Synergy 360 had ended, while also revealing there had been 11 meetings with Mr Robert when he was minister.

The committee has sought further information from Infosys, which paid Synergy 360 about $16 million over five years for state- and federal-linked projects.

Labor MP Julian Hill said the committee, which he chairs, had reached no findings or conclusions.

With AAP

READ MORE:

Stuart Robert savages APS over alleged dud advice on robobebt: ‘Simply unconscionable. And I’ve chosen my words carefully.’