There is housing crisis. And some annoying statistics. If you can find a builder.

There are two statistics, maybe three, that add awkward but pertinent questions to the orthodox narrative that a rapid increase in housing supply is urgently needed in Australia to arrest surging rents obliterating housing affordability.

The first is an investor analysis from JP Morgan released this month that estimates there are up to 60,000 dwellings approved and nominally started (because owners can sit on approved development applications for years) that are yet to hit the market due to a materials supply chain disruption and a labour shortage.

The second is from PEXA, the property settlements exchange that tracks secured lending and encumbrances, which found 25.6% of residential property purchases in the eastern states were made in cash — that is, outright without a secured loan, with a skew towards regional areas.