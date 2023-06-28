Parliamentary inquiry to suss out public sector probity and ethics, lists five government organisations up for scrutiny

Members of the joint committee of public accounts and audit will marshal the troops to examine what systemic stumbling blocks are getting in the way of delivering good government services by the APS and wider public sector.

Government agencies such as financial regulators the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will come under scrutiny.

Two departments, Health and Aged Care alongside Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, will also attract the inquiry’s attention in light of recent auditor general reports into the community health and hospitals program and management and leasing of artworks by Artbank.

The goal of the inquiry, announced days before the National Anti-Corruption Committee becomes operational on 1 July, will be to identify and unpack any “factors contributing to poor ethical behaviour”.

According to the inquiry terms of reference, the committee is most concerned about whether central agency frameworks are achieving their intended objectives in supporting and promoting ethical use of resources and ethical behaviour.

“If this is not the case, [the committee will consider] what further actions could be undertaken to achieve these outcomes across the Australian Public Sector,” the TOR read.

Victorian Labor MP Julian Hill will chair the inquiry, alongside the 14-member committee including Linda Reynolds, Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Catryna Bilyk, Matthew Canavan, Carina Garland, Ian Goodenough, Karen Grogan, Daniel Mulino, Peta Murphy, Henry Pike, Sam Rae, Tony Sheldon, and Aaron Violi.

The joint committee will accept submissions for the inquiry until 25 August.

