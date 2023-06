Former poachers might be not so desirable after PwC scandal

As the PwC and wider conflict-of-interest scandals worsen and parliamentary scrutiny ramps up, it might be easy to assume the Australian Public Service has many secretaries and deputies who have spent a large part of their careers in the consultancy game.

Actually, the story about senior public-service Muggles, as it were, is different.

Looking across the powerful 16 top APS departments and two biggest portfolio agencies (the Australian Taxation Office and Services Australia), which together comprise about 80% of APS staff and rising — along with billions of dollars of buying power — only one stands out.