Movers & Shakers: SES elevations at Defence, DFAT, ONI and DISR

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

The Department of Defence has promoted Samantha Higgins as an SES Band 2 in its strategy, policy & industry group.

The Productivity Commission’s Rosalyn Bell has been elevated to the role of first assistant commissioner.

The Office of National Intelligence has promoted various SES Band 2 employees to first assistant director-general positions in Barton. The names of these spooks have been withheld.

Band 1

Mahashini Krishna from the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission has risen through the ranks to take on the role of campaigns and projects assistant commissioner.

Perth-based Arran Gerrard is now a senior executive lawyer in administrative law with the Australian Government Solicitor.

The Department of Social Services has also announced several branch manager promotions Veronica Westacott at the family policy branch, Evelyn Cordeiro at the grants services office, Hitesh Rohra at the financial management branch, Tanya George at disability employment services, and Alexis Diamond with the early years strategy task force.

The Department of Industry, Science and Resources has elevated Richard Samuels to a general manager role.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has welcomed Kate Smith as a new assistant secretary.

PwC partner parachuted in for interim management of Queensland Health

PwC consultant Michael Walsh, who served as the director general of Queensland Health from 2015-2019, has been brought back to lead the organisation while the government recruits internally for the role.

The vacancy for head of Queensland Health was created this week when Shaun Drummond resigned amid controversy around his views on Public Interest Disclosure (PID) laws.

Queensland health minister Shannon Fentiman said Brisbane-based Walsh would take the reins of the department as acting director-general from July 24.

In a statement, Fentiman said Walsh was recently involved in the review of the national hospital funding agreement.

Installing the former bureaucrat to lead the department would help the government “continue driving better performance” and achieve better health outcomes according to priority areas, she added.

“I am looking forward to working with Mr Walsh, and I have the utmost confidence in his abilities,” the minister said.

“He will be able to hit the ground running and ensure that our $764 million plan to reduce ambulance ramping and pressures on our health system is delivering better outcomes for Queensland patients.”

Queen of the tracks to focus on sustainable Australian manufacturing

Jacqui Walters has been tapped to chair the Rail Industry Innovation Council as Australia’s new national rail manufacturing advocate.

The eight-member council, comprising Graham Bentley, Danny Broad, Samantha McWilliam, Rachel Nolan, Ravi Ravitharan, Katarzyna Stapleton and Glenn Thompson, will be responsible for assisting with the sustainable growth of the rail manufacturing industry.

The government’s national rail manufacturing plan aims to ensure passenger trains that are high quality and low emissions are manufactured locally.

Commenting on her appointment, Walters said she would work with assistant minister Tim Ayers to achieve Labor’s vision supporting more skilled manufacturing jobs and domestic manufacturing capability.

“I strongly believe there is a future for Australia to become a high-value manufacturing nation,” Walters said.

“Working together we have the opportunity to improve competitiveness, innovation, and growth within the rail manufacturing industry.”

Assistant minister Ayres said he wanted to see the regions and outer suburbs benefit from the opportunities of the manufacturing agenda.

“I look forward to working with Jacqui Walters and council members to implement the government’s vision of supporting more skilled manufacturing jobs and ensuring more of our rail passenger fleets are built in Australia,” Ayres said.

“As advocate, she will work with state and territory governments and stakeholders to pursue an improved national approach that provides increased opportunities for local businesses and creates more local jobs, particularly in regional Australia.”

A national rail procurement and manufacturing strategy is due to be delivered by the end of 2023.

Australia appoints ambassador to counter modern slavery, people smuggling and human trafficking

The new ambassador, Lyn Bell, will help Australia drive international cooperation on matters concerning counter-modern slavery, people smuggling and human trafficking. She takes over from Lucienne Manton.

Most recently, Bell held the position of assistant secretary in DFAT’s crisis preparedness and management branch. She previously served as a senior adviser within PM&C and overseas in Papua New Guinea.

Foreign minister Penny Wong announced the appointment of the career diplomat to the ambassador role on Wednesday.

“The Australian government is committed to eradicating all forms of modern slavery,” Wong said.

“The ambassador will work with partners in our region to strengthen their responses to modern slavery, and will work closely with the Operation Sovereign Borders Joint Agency Task Force.”

In her new role, Bell will also lead Australia’s work as country co-chair of the Bali Process.

Dr Warren Mundy to spearhead national legal assistance review

An independent review of the national legal assistance partnership (NLAP) – a $2.4 billion agreement between the federal, state and territory governments to fund vital legal assistance services for those most in need – will be led by former Productivity Commissioner Warren Mundy.

The NLAP is due to expire in 2025 and includes funding for services delivered by Legal Aid Commissions, Community Legal Centres, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services.

Dr Mundy’s review will consider how future arrangements could better provide access to justice under whatever new arrangements are introduced after 2025.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Mundy’s appointment to the independent review was made following the agreement of all state and territory Attorneys-General.

“The Independent Review’s terms of reference have been agreed by all jurisdictions in consultation with representatives from the legal assistance sector,” Dreyfus said.

“The review will be completed by early 2024, with findings informing decisions on future funding arrangements for legal assistance.”

During Mundy’s time at the Productivity Commission, he oversaw the landmark Access to Justice Arrangement inquiry.

WA gets ‘strategic thinker’ in new DBCA director-general

Stuart Smith brings 30 years of public sector experience to lead the Western Australian Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA). He will also serve as CEO of the Botanic Gardens and Parks Authority, Rottnest Island Authority and Zoological Parks Authority during his five-year tenure.

Environment minister Reece Whitby described Smith as a “strategic thinker” with previous leadership experience in state and commonwealth roles.

Smith is a former WA Department of Fisheries director-general and was chief executive of Australia’s offshore energy regulator, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority, from 2014-2022.

“I congratulate Stuart Smith on his appointment. His extensive experience will be invaluable in leading the department into the future,” Whitby said.

“Mr Smith is highly qualified and his expertise will be a strong asset to continue the success of the agency. I look forward to working together to achieve positive environmental outcomes for our state.”

Smith will commence in his new role on July 10. He fills a vacancy left after his predecessor Mark Webb retired in 2022.

“I would like to thank DBCA’s Deputy Director General Peter Dans for all his hard work acting in the role over the past six months during the recruitment process,” Whitby added.

Healy helps NSW set up independent biosecurity commission

Interim biosecurity commissioner Dr Marion Healy will use her new role to establish an independent biosecurity commission in NSW and work with the Department of Primary Industries to map pest and weed threats.

State agriculture minister Tara Moriarty made Healy’s appointment public after announcing in May plans to set up the independent agency.

“Dr Healy is well-respected by her peers across the industry and her biosecurity expertise will ensure the independent biosecurity commission is equipped and ready on day one to build and strengthen the resilience of our agriculture industry,” Moriarty said.

“I know biosecurity risks present the most significant threat to the primary industries sector, the economy, the environment and our communities, and [this] appointment demonstrates that we are delivering on our election commitments,” she said.

Healy brings more than 20 years of experience in identifying and managing the biosecurity risks related to the movement of plant products and their impact on the Australian environment. Her interim role will be for a period of three months and the permanent statutory version of her position will be finalised by the end of the year.

“It’s really important that we tackle the biosecurity challenges that comes from pests and weeds and that government are good neighbours,” Moriarty said.

“Farmers and landowners do their very best to keep weeds and other pests out, and we need to make sure all other landowners are doing the same – including the government.”

NSW expert panel to restore TAFE and reskill NSW, former federal secretary on board

A comprehensive review of the vocational education system commissioned by the NSW government will be led by an expert panel comprising chair Dr Michele Bruniges, Professor Verity Firth and Jason Ardler.

The group will consult with stakeholders to deliver a series of recommendations to the state government to rehabilitate the sector.

After what NSW Labor said was a “decade of cuts” by the former government, the vocational education system had clocked a 45% decrease in TAFE NSW teachers since 2021, a 15%drop in permanent teachers since 2015, and a 28% decline in TAFE enrolment numbers since 2012.

Bruniges recently stepped down as federal education minister in February. Commenting on her role leading the NSW review, she said had a particular interest in the work given her previous experience as a TAFE teacher.

“I have seen the incredible impact of vocational education on our learners and want to ensure that we have a system in place that supports everyone to succeed, no matter their background,” Dr Bruniges said.

Skills, TAFE and tertiary education minister Tim Crakanthorp said the new review would build on the work of the 2020 Gonski Shergold Review of Vocational Education.

“It will build on that work and include a focus on how to rebuild TAFE as the heart of the vocational education system, how to improve access to vocational education and training as well as support for learners to succeed and how to address the skills shortages in NSW,” Crakanthorp said.

“There has never been a more important time and opportunity to address skills shortages and to provide opportunities for people to gain training, education and employment.”

The review is set to deliver an interim report to the government by mid-2023 and a final report by mid-2024.

Former Air Commander Australia picked for national cyber security coordinator gig

Air Marshal Darren Goldie has been named Australia’s inaugural national cyber security coordinator, starting on July 3.

Goldie has been charged to work alongside the National Office of Cyber Security to ensure the nation is best positioned to respond to the “opportunities and threats of the digital age”.

The decorated Royal Australian Air Force serviceman has held key leadership roles in PM&C, providing strategic foreign policy advice, and has led the coordination of Defence responses to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the federal government, Goldie’s appointment is part of its 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy, and comes hot off the heels of a cyber security industry roundtable hosted earlier this year.

“The coordinator will lead national cyber security policy, the coordination of responses to major cyber incidents, whole of Government cyber incident preparedness efforts and strengthening of commonwealth cyber security capability,” a government statement read.

“The coordinator will lead this work in collaboration with the government’s key policy, operational and security agencies.”

Public servant named among new DCA board directors

The new board members were voted for at the Diversity Council Australia AGM last Friday 23 June. They include NSW Treasury’s associate director of women’s economic outcomes Dr Annie Pettitt, Centre for Inclusive Design CEO Dr Manisha Amin, and Craig Mutton from the University of Canberra.

DCA board chair Ming Long welcomed the new appointees in a statement.

“Their significant contribution across such a varied cross-section of industries and expertise will be invaluable to our board as we continue our vital work supporting Australian employers and organisations to create a more diverse and inclusive Australia,” Ming said.

DCA CEO Lisa Annesse thanked the outgoing board directors – Stephen Barrow-Yu, Amanda Revis and Shawn Wilkey – for their contributions. She added that the DCA’s membership had grown by 18% in the past 12 months.

“Community expectations are changing, placing pressure on organisations to continue their focus on diversity and inclusion,” Annese said.

“Organisations are increasingly realising that D&I is a superpower that will make them more innovative, productive and successful.”