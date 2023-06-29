Christmas in July comes with the gift of Australia’s own anti-corruption watchdog

The attorney-general (A-G) has said it is time to restore integrity and accountability in Australian institutions, with the operation of National Anti-Corruption Commission starting tomorrow.

From July 1, anyone in Australia can refer matters to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). Including serious or systemic corruption alleged to have occurred before July 1 across the commonwealth public sector.

This date also marks the rollover of ongoing ACLEI investigations to the NACC, bringing across 180 staff to the commission.

In a statement, A-G Mark Dreyfus said he expected the NACC’s workforce to grow to approximately 260 people over the next two years.

“I thank the Hon Paul Brereton AM RFD SC, who has agreed to serve as the inaugural commissioner, as well as the deputy commissioners Nicole Rose PSM and Dr Ben Gauntlett, and acting deputy commissioner, Jaala Hinchcliffe,” Dreyfus said.

Hinchcliffe will serve as the NACC’s acting deputy commissioner for up to a year until the government appoints a substantive deputy commissioner.

The A-G noted Labor had moved swiftly to act on the election promise to establish a “powerful, transparent and independent” NACC. The goal was to strengthen Australia’s democracy and institutions, he said.

“The commission has strong powers to detect, investigate and prevent corruption across the entire commonwealth sector,” Dreyfus said.

“Anyone can refer a matter they believe constitutes corruption to the commission. And then it’s up to the commission to determine what it investigates.”

In exceptional circumstances, the commission will be able to call its own public hearings about issues where there is suspected criminal conduct and where it is in the public interest to do so.

It can make findings of fact, including findings of corrupt conduct, and is expected to act with procedural fairness and its findings will be subject to judicial review.

The NACC will be able to refer findings to the Australian Federal Police or the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last year’s federal Budget allocated $33.2 million to set up the agency, and Dreyfus said the 2023-24 Budget kicked in a further $295.6 million over four years for its operation.

The most recent funding will help pay for oversight of the commission by an independent inspector who will scrutinise how the agency uses its powers and investigate corruption issues and complaints about the NACC.

The commission will also be overseen by a statutory parliamentary joint committee. This group can require the agency to share information about its work; and an independent Inspector, and look at how the NACC uses its powers.

According to a government fact sheet, the May Budget money will ensure the commission has the resources to properly consider referrals and allegations, conduct timely investigations and undertake corruption prevention and education activities.

