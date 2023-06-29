Minns talks ICAC reform after Berejiklian corruption finding, high fives on hold

Former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has issued a brief public statement in the wake of the release of the state’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) report on Operation Keppel that made findings she “engaged in serious corrupt conduct” yet yielded insufficient evidence to recommend she be prosecuted.

As everyday people contemplated the baffling paradox of a standing commission of inquiry making a finding of “serious corruption”– yet having insufficient evidence to recommend prosecution — Berejiklian issued a set of carefully chosen words that have left the door ajar to a potential appeal.

“Serving the people of NSW was an honour and privilege. At all times I have worked my hardest in the public interest,” Berejiklian said.

“Nothing in this report demonstrates otherwise. Thank you to members of the public for their incredible support. This will sustain me always. The report is currently being examined by my legal team.”

Hold up a second. It’s the day of the release of an official corruption finding, and the subject is saying thanks for all the flowers and cards. Uh oh.

No winners

As the report was released, premier Chris Minns remained conspicuously sombre and restrained, acknowledging the seriousness of the finding, but glaringly not sinking in the boot into his former adversary. He went as far as to reflect on Berejiklian’s stewardship of the COVID-19 response. Sky News almost blew a fuse.

The report on Operation Keppel creates several challenges of public perception for ICAC, and potentially the Minns government if it wants to undertake some reforms.

The first issue is that it took two years for the Keppel report to be delivered.

The second is the finding of serious corruption didn’t even come close to the burden of evidence to sustain a criminal case. Gladys probably wishes it did.

Criminals in NSW get far quicker service than premiers forced to quit, with NSW Local Court criminal case time standards set at between six and 12 months.

Criminal defendants also get to publicly challenge the weight of evidence against them, and its basis, with a reasonable prospect of acquittal. Gladys gets the equivalent of a free neck tattoo.

Glaringly, Minns had major misgivings about the time taken to reach the finding, not least because if his side of politics cops an investigation, they will be in the same boat.

“If you are an official or a public servant that is the subject of an inquiry, to hold your life up, effectively for years and years is just too long,” Minns complained.

ICAC facing reforms

Dwell on that for a moment. This is a premier who just watched his political enemy shot down in flames and is asking if the machine gun is too big. It is a bit like that scene from RoboCop.

“If there are changes we can make to the ICAC Act that are in a bi-partisan way, a multi-party way, to bolster accountability and community support for the independent agency, then we will do that,” Minns said.

Again, clock that last line: “community support”. Whatever Labor’s focus groups are picking up, it’s not sounding like support for a boost in ICAC powers is a vote winner for the minority government.

Former NSW treasurer Matt Kean, who genuinely cried when Berejiklian delivered her resignation speech, lashed ICAC on Twitter, blasting the watchdog for the length of time it took to make the finding, as well as having the cameras invited in for the report hand-over at Parliament.

So it has taken ICAC two years to tell us that Gladys Berejiklian has not broken the law. — Matt Kean MP (@Matt_KeanMP) June 29, 2023

What a ridiculous display – ICAC turning a corruption report into a live TV event at Parliament House.

This body deciding that ‘serious corrupt conduct’ has occurred, but then recommending no charges be laid because there is no evidence? — Matt Kean MP (@Matt_KeanMP) June 28, 2023

The main issue with a two-year wait is that quite a lot can change in that time, including a government. In NSW, which has fixed four-year terms (a reform no one complains about now) it means a two-year wait produces an even chance of matters being unfinalised before an election.

Neither major party is happy about that, not least because it gives minor parties and independents a free kick and increases the possibility of a minority government.

Wogs out of work

The much bigger issue that ICAC now has is a solidifying negative perception in parts of the community, especially first- and second-generation migrants from non-English speaking background (NESB) communities, who largely perceived Berejiklian as a positive and reforming force in state politics and a leader they genuinely saw themselves in.

NSW, especially Sydney, is deeply multicultural and the fact that a bookish, quietly spoken, hardworking and seriously private ethnic girl could make it to the top of the so-called Bear Pit, apparently on her own merits, made her an aspirational role model for many ethnic families with daughters who they want to see succeed.

To understand the broader mindset towards politics here, it needs to be stated the political views of migrant communities are not monolithic or hereditary.

It’s also worth reflecting on another former NSW premier, Kristina Keneally, who was parachuted into the once safe federal seat of Fowler at the last election by Labor only to lose it to a local independent, Dai Le, when Labor’s previous anointed successor to Chris Hayes, Tu Le, was unceremoniously booted after putting in years of work.

For many people of ethnic or migrant backgrounds, Berejiklian was the polar opposite of the common cynical trope of a political class (irrespective of party) whose protagonists ascend by privilege, political patronage and good old-fashioned exclusionary networks.

This resonates deeply, especially for people whose countries and cultures of origin can and are too often afflicted by war, poverty, political instability, entrenched systemic corruption, persecution of minorities and an often a nepotistic and kleptocratic ruling class.

It’s really hard work to survive, let alone properly, in such regimes and economies, one of the reasons people move to Australia.

This is where some of the confusion between the legal definitions of a “serious corrupt conduct” finding from an independent body like ICAC and there being insufficient evidence to refer to criminal prosecution arises.

I see what you did

For people of ethnicity who are often innately wary, either through lived experience or cultural background, of governments who may be prone to abuse their power, the notion of a finding of corruption that does not meet a threshold of criminality seems excessive, especially when no personal benefit or gain is derived.

When it happens to a (female) leader whom they regard as a highly competent and fair technocrat who can fix infrastructure and create opportunities for inclusion and prosperity, a lot of people just felt confused.

More confusing yet is that pork-barrelling is a broadly accepted political transaction in Australia, admittedly not an edifying behaviour, but not one either of the major parties is trying to shut down anytime soon.

This is not to say Berejiklian didn’t break a bunch of rules. The ICAC has the explicit power to test whether she did, or not, and make that determination off its own bat, which it has done.

No third dividend

Berejiklian also concedes she made mistakes. She may yet appeal the finding of corruption against her, with access to decent legal expertise if she wants to. Minns is probably hoping she does.

The more damaging issue for ICAC is that there is a large part of the community that simply doesn’t understand why an adverse finding of serious corruption against an elected official, the mere investigation of which effectively removed them from office, that was made by an official investigating authority armed with a warrant and star chamber powers, can’t produce a viable criminal prosecution.

This is especially so after spectacularly successful prosecutions against Eddie Obeid and Ian MacDonald that demonstrated the industrialised levels of corruption and illegal self-enrichment that can and have occurred in NSW.

NSW Police have had repeated commissions of inquiry into corruption in their ranks that ultimately had officers prosecuted, tried and convicted. So did the Fitzgerald inquiry in Queensland.

It’s against these benchmarks that many ordinary people are asking how a political leader found to have engaged in “serious corruption” can’t be prosecuted, and thus whether ICAC’s powers to make such findings are still serving the interests of the broader community and functional public administration.

When the effects of the medicine feel worse than the ailment itself, people understandably start looking for a different treatment or a different doctor. So here we are.

READ MORE:

Former NSW premier Berejiklian acted corruptly, ICAC finds