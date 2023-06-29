IBAC vows to continue targeting Victoria Police

On the same day the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption announced its findings against former premier Gladys Berejiklian and Daryl Maguire, Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission dropped its plan for the next 12 months.

The annual plan for the 2023-24 year sets out IBAC’s agenda. It involves a continuing deep dive into Victoria Police, which will include a continuing focus on high-risk police units, operational divisions and regions.

Excessive use of force by police officers will continue to be an area of interest, as will police responses to family violence incidents and predatory behaviour.

Other areas of continuing focus will be public sector agencies as well as incidents of improper influence on government processes by lobbyists, donors, government-aligned stakeholders and third-party facilitators.

“Along with our own investigations and reviews of Victoria Police investigations, our prevention activities will include the development of a research report on Victoria Police’s handling of police-perpetrated family violence,” said IBAC CEO Marlo Baragwanath.

“We will also expand our ongoing police education program introducing a new ‘Taking Charge’ integrity reinforcement training program at the Victoria Police Academy.”

Baragwanath said it was vital to improve the complaints processes so there is a greater level of trust in the IBAC process.

“To ensure our police oversight work is targeted and transparent to better meet the needs of all Victorians, including communities at higher risk of police misconduct, we will focus on an improved complainant experience and work to build trust in these communities to report misconduct to IBAC,” Baragwanath said.

“This will include working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representative organisations so that they are better aware of who IBAC is and what can be reported to us.”

Baragwanath also noted that the IBAC will also be looking at corruption risks in the water and health sectors.

“We will also produce a strategic assessment on corruption risks associated with the water sector and explore prevention and education opportunities to address systemic corruption risks relating to the use of public funds in the health sector,” Baragwanath said.

