Banking and finance policy conversation needs an urgent re-set

Everyone has heard the story about a tourist in Ireland who asks a local for directions to Dublin. The local replies, ‘Well sir, if I were you, I wouldn’t start from here’.

That story came to mind when we read the ACCC’s recent issues paper for the inquiry into the market for retail deposit products supplied by authorised deposit-taking institutions. In a troubling error, the inquiry starts from the wrong place.

Reflecting a common misconception, the inquiry characterises bank deposits as a source of funding for the provision of bank credit.

According to the ACCC, banks ‘use a range of funding sources to make loans and fund their operations. This includes deposits, short-term wholesale funding, long-term wholesale funding, securitisation, the term funding facility, and equity’.

The premise: bank deposits are turned into loans; therefore banks need deposits to make loans; therefore banks compete for deposits as an essential input.

This is not a small or marginal point; it is central to the inquiry’s scope and purpose.

Because the inquiry is starting from a demonstrably incorrect premise, it is doomed to fail — unless the ACCC quickly changes course.

From where, instead, should the commission have started?

As the ACCC’s economists should know, banks don’t use deposits or ‘wholesale funding’ to create loans. The loans come first.

When a bank makes a loan, a few things happen simultaneously.

A bank asset is created: the risk-adjusted present value of the future stream of interest and loan repayments.

Simultaneously, an offsetting bank liability is created: the obligation of the bank to pay someone — according to the borrower’s instructions – the amount of the loan. (At the same time, the bank also takes a legal interest in the loan security.)

The bank, therefore, creates an asset and an associated liability out of thin air — not from deposits or anything else.

There are constraints on how many times and to what extent a bank can do this: there must be enough borrowers with good credit and good security who are willing to borrow at the loan rate. And the loan rate must be attractive relative to the rates charged by the bank’s competitors. This is the main competitive driver for bank lending and all that is associated with it.

On the deposit side, the deposit balance created at the time of the loan might be transferred to another account holder at the loan-creating bank — if, for example, the loan is for buying a house, and the house vendor banks with the same bank as the borrower.

Or the deposit balance might be transferred to another bank. In that case, the loan-creating bank will need to have enough ‘reserves’ (exchange settlement account [ESA] funds, which serve as inter-bank transfer tokens) to cover, in net terms, the movement of funds between it and the second bank.

Continuing the home loan example, the loan-creating bank might also lend more than the value of the house purchase; and the borrower might therefore retain the extra funds as a positive balance in an offset account.

So in this picture, there are two sets of depositors: the original borrower, who might have an offset account; and the recipient of the deposit amount paid as consideration for the house. In both cases, the positive deposit balance is a liability for the respective banks.

What factors determine the interest rates paid on these deposit balances?

In the offset case, the answer is simple: the interest rate is the same as the loan rate.

For the other depositor, the competitive drivers that determine the deposit rate are decidedly weak. The deposit-holding bank doesn’t need the deposit for the bank’s primary purpose of creating loans. In large part, the deposit for that bank is an expensive nuisance.

An exception is where the bank has a need for an inflow of deposits – not for the deposits themselves, but because they bring with them an inflow of inter-bank transfer tokens (ESA funds).

The level of the deposit rate will therefore be set by factors such as the availability of ESA funds; the deposit-holding bank’s need for those funds; and the interest rate paid by the Reserve Bank on the funds. (Paying interest on ESA funds is one of the primary mechanisms of monetary policy in Australia.)

Let’s return to the ACCC inquiry. The issues paper indicates that the commission is seeking to answer the following key question: why isn’t the banking industry’s net interest margin narrower than it is?

The interest margin is the difference between the average loan rate and the average deposit rate.

If we ignore the ACCC’s starting point and instead start from how banks actually operate, the picture is clearer.

First and foremost, the size of the interest margin reflects the profit-maximizing behaviour of Australia’s banking oligopoly. In the absence of strong competition in banking, the members of the oligopoly have a lot of scope to set loan rates high and deposit rates low.

The ACCC is meant to be, first and foremost, a competition regulator and a protector of consumers. Correctly tackling the low level of competition in banking should be a primary focus.

Secondly — and this factor is less obvious — the size of the interest margin reflects the current excess supply of ESA funds in the Australian banking system.

Only banks can use the ESA funds, and an excess supply means the banks have little incentive to bid up deposit rates to attract a higher share of the funds.

Consequently, the market price of the ESA funds, and of deposits, virtually never rises above the RBA’s floor rate on ESAs.

And finally, there is a third and important factor driving the size of the interest margin: the widespread misconceptions about how banking works.

Those misconceptions affect how banks are regulated or misregulated.

The ACCC’s issues paper is an example of the deep-seated and ubiquitous but erroneous idea that banks lend out deposit funds that they previously gathered.

By starting from the wrong place, the ACCC has ruled out important innovations and pro-competitive insights. Here is one example.

At present, Australian banking regulations require that lending institutions also be deposit-holding institutions, yet these two activities need not be provided together. One potential frontier of competitive commercial banking involves ‘lending only’ banks and ‘deposit only’ banks.

In a world with those types of institution, deposit funds created at the moment of loan creation could immediately be placed with a ‘deposit only’ bank — a specialist provider of bank deposit products. (Borrowers could nominate the provider before the loan was made.)

In such a world, the commercial success of ‘lending only’ banks would depend on their ability to make loans that, together as a portfolio, yielded a net positive return over their life. ‘Lending only’ banks that were unable to do this would fail. Crucially, they would fail without causing systemic consequences for the industry or the economy as a whole.

Such a regime of specialist lending and deposit banks could require the government and the RBA to usher in a new type of ESA funds, which would be created automatically when deposit balances were created.

We could take this example further and contemplate a publicly owned, and therefore credit-risk-free, ‘deposit only’ bank.

Arguably there are sound public policy arguments for the government establishing such an institution for consumers. Doing so would give bank deposit holders access to a credit-risk-free deposit option, as contemplated in respect of the emerging notion of a retail ‘central bank digital currency’.

If enough new ‘lending only’ entrants were to join the banking industry, loan interest rates would fall, due to genuine competitive pressure to attract borrowers. As a consequence, the banking industry’s net interest margin would decline — and so would excess bank profits and excessive systemic risks.

These are the kinds of outcomes that the ACCC has ruled out by setting off from the wrong place.

