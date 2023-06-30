NDIS is complex and costly, says interim review report

An interim report into the NDIS review has revealed that while the scheme has transformed lives, the process is complex and costly.

Further, the report noted the scheme was “deeply unfair” that those not in the NDIS were left without support.

The review is being co-chaired by Bruce Bonyhady, one of the NDIS architects, and Lisa Paul; the interim report is titled “What we have heard”.

In their foreword, they said they’ve heard of the pressure applying for the scheme has put on Australians.

“Navigating the system is leaving participants and their families exhausted and stressed,” Bonyhady and Paul wrote.

“These issues touch every part of the scheme from when participants join the scheme and create their plans, through to getting supports and how they are delivered.”

An anonymised response in the report said the stress and anxiety in applying to the NDIS had their family at a breaking point.

The review is now looking for responses to five challenges it has identified, which are:

Why is the NDIS an oasis in a desert? What does ‘reasonable and necessary’ mean? Why are there many more children in the NDIS than expected? Why aren’t NDIS markets working? How do we ensure that the NDIS is sustainable?

Responses to the above questions are invited through an online survey, with in-person and online engagement opportunities also available.

Bonyhady told ABC radio on Friday that before the interim report was published, the scheme had taken on an all-or-nothing approach.

“You’re either inside the NDIS getting its benefits, or out,” the review chair said.

“Because there’s virtually no supports outside the scheme, people are beating a path toward the door.

“The absence of support outside of the scheme is not only deeply unfair, it also leaves them over time with increased disabilities, increased age, which then makes them eligible for the scheme and so it’s the exact opposite to what our insurance scheme is meant to do.”

The final report is due by October this year to the Disability Reform Ministers’ Meeting.

