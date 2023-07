Uncertain future for PwC’s public sector specialists

Spinning off a government consulting practice from the PwC mothership is a novel move to try and save jobs for those involved in the sector.

One of the first things that has to be noted is that accounting firms with diverse business lines, such as PwC, recruit from a target sector. This means that there will be people with deep expertise in the government sector who need to be given enough work to keep them occupied.

A firm will also be expecting talent to deliver not just on their own personal productivity but also on their industry contacts.