Army choppers consolidated in $700m shift to Townsville

The relocation and consolidation of the Australian Army’s 1st Aviation Regiment to Townsville and out of Darwin has been cemented, with the announcement that incoming AH-64E Apache attack helicopters will fly out of the khaki Queensland town as home base.

The Apaches, the upgrade to the ARH Tiger, which will stay in Darwin until phased out of service in 2028, will get to share digs with the army’s Chinook heavy transport choppers, meaning that army aviation mechs and techs will be essentially stationed in one base.

“The geographic consolidation of industrial support to ADF helicopters will generate greater operational reliability and reduce sustainment and flying costs,” a statement from defence minister Richard Marles said.

The Apache is the replacement of the US Army’s initial production attack helicopter, the Bell AH-1 Cobra, which was built using a lot of the same mechanical components as the UH-1 Huey utility chopper that helped define the concept of the ‘Air Cavalry’ in the Vietnam War, as made famous by the film Apocalypse Now.

The modded attack helicopter configuration is essentially a flying heavy machine gun on the chin of the bird (Apaches normally run a 30mm chain gun), with a pair of shortened wings to carry whatever rockets, missiles, or countermeasures are designated.

In the main, they are used to provide cover for other choppers entering a contested space and landing troops, and feature bottom-armoured cockpits and glass like the so-called flying bathtub, the A-10 Warthog.

These days, Boeing runs the Apache program, hence the consolidation in Townsville with the Chinooks.

“The Apache is the most advanced attack helicopter operating today. Its introduction into service represents a capability leap for the army, deputy prime minister and minister for defence Richard Marles said.

“In the past year we have taken a number of difficult and important decisions to improve the Army’s aviation capability,” a veiled reference to the scrapping of the ill-fated multi-role MHR-90 Taipan based on the Eurocopter.

One MHR-90 recently ditched in the drink on a beach in Jervis Bay, prompting the grounding of the whole fleet, while another managed to ignite a massive bushfire near Canberra with its searchlight.

“Our significant investment in renovated and new facilities at RAAF Townsville will ensure the ADF members and civilians working with Apache have the infrastructure they need to support these important capabilities.”

Minister for defence industry Pat Conroy said the relocation of the 1st Aviation Regiment to Townsville would “help Defence sustain the new Apache helicopters more efficiently and effectively, and will mean more high skilled, secure jobs in Townsville.”

“The hubs created as a result of consolidating and re-locating our helicopter capabilities will also generate other opportunities for international partners to operate and be supported in Australia.”

“Defence-related investment in Darwin will grow over the coming years as new capabilities are moved to the north. This will include investment in major capital facilities and net workforce growth in the Top End.”